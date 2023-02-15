The Teen Who Nearly Died From a Brain-Eating Parasite Contracted While Swimming

Zoe Dixon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33jHF3_0koDafHD00
Photo byJohnny BriggsonUnsplash

Sebastian Deleon was just 16 years old when he faced a severely life-threatening situation - an infection from the rare and dangerous brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri.

Now 22, this Florida native has overcome immense odds to make it through his ordeal, as anybody infected by this parasite has very low survival chances. Actually, the deadly amoeba knows only 4 survivor cases.

After taking several daring jumps into the local pond, he suspects that it was here that he contracted the deadly parasite that must have entered the body through his nose.

With warm temperatures and fresh bodies of water ideal for its growth, Sebastian's cannonballing into the pond cost him more than just a few scrapes, but unlike most cases, it didn’t cost his life.

The Centers for Disease and Prevention records have documented at least 150 Naegleria fowleri fatal cases in the US with only 4 survivors, making Sebastian's recovery all the more extraordinary.

It all happened on vacation.

The Deleons' family vacation was thrown into disarray when Sebastian suddenly developed a migraine so extreme that he couldn't bear the slightest physical contact.

The parents quickly realized he needed medical attention, as the headache was debilitating – the teen could no longer move. They drove him to the hospital that day, convinced something out of the ordinary had occurred.

He described the sensation as if he were riding a roller coaster, even though there was no visible source of speed or momentum. What’s more, sunglasses became an essential accessory, although the sun wasn’t even out.

At the hospital, the doctor gave a grim diagnosis: the patient had contracted primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), an infection associated with Naegleria fowleri amoeba. The quick intervention of the medical team might have been what saved Sebastian’s life. Because the amoeba is present in higher concentrations in Florida and Texas - where it has caused countless fatalities due to its severe effects, it was easier to recognize.

However, their chances were slim. So slim that the doctor told the family to prepare for the worst.

As soon as the medical team identified the amoeba during a spinal tap, and wasted no time trialing Imapvido - the cutting-edge drug which could potentially treat Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis.

Then doctors placed the teen into an induced coma in order to give the necessary medications time to take effect. Within three days' time, he was successfully awoken from his 72-hour slumber by the critical care team - signifying success for medical personnel and good news for those close to him.

Unfortunately, for most other people infected the results were bleak.

The infection, which causes life-threatening complications within days of symptoms onset, is a grave danger to those affected. In addition to serious headaches, hallucinations, and fever, the micro-organism leads patients into a coma with deadly consequences.

There are very few survivors who live to tell the tale. Currently only 4.

The amoeba can be found worldwide in warm and shallow bodies of freshwater as well as soil and has been dubbed a 'free-living organism' due to its ability to survive without the need for a host.

Bodies of water such as ponds, rivers, hot springs, or even the sewage system can have Naegleria fowleri present. And while it’s harmless if you drink it, because it’s almost instantly killed by the stomach acid, it’s extremely dangerous if it goes up the nose. It can happen while swimming, diving, or in extremely rare cases using a neti pot to clean the inside of your nose or just randomly taking a shower.

Sources:

https://www.insider.com/brain-eating-amoeba-survivor-shares-how-he-made-full-recovery-2022-8

https://www.clickorlando.com/news/local/2022/08/04/surviving-a-brain-eating-amoeba-florida-college-student-talks-about-recovery/

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/24485-brain-eating-amoeba#:~:text=How%20common%20is%20an%20infection,Texas%2C%20and%20involve%20young%20males.

