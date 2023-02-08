Cancer Linked to Regular Foods and Drinks, Says Research

Zoe Dixon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bOrWU_0kgIYHiK00
Photo byJames YaremaonUnsplash

Canned tomatoes

Bisphenol-A, or BPA, is a substance commonly found in canned foods that can have drastic impacts on our health.

Recent research has shown the acidity present in tomatoes leeches more of this toxin from their packaging than other goods—a concerning development given its potential to interfere with gene expression within the brain.

Soda

Individuals who consume more than one soda per day are at a heightened risk for stroke and cancer.

The high sugar content in sodas can trigger blood sugar spikes, which leads to inflammation and insulin resistance, as well as an increased likelihood of stomach ulcers and pain caused by artificial food colorings and chemicals like 4-MI.

Farmed salmon

Ever wonder why farmed salmon has become the main variety consumed in America?

Unfortunately, a closer look reveals that this popular fish is significantly less healthy than wild-caught due to increased exposure to carcinogens, chemicals, antibiotics, and pesticides.

The crowded conditions and build-up of sea lice can also make them more susceptible to illness or infection. For those looking for superior nutrition from their seafood selections - opting for sockeye salmon is your best bet.

Microwave popcorn

Eating microwave popcorn may come with unforeseen health risks.

Studies have connected the lining of many brands' bags to Perfluorooctanic Acid (PFOA), which has been linked to infertility and a number of cancers, such as kidney, bladder, liver, pancreas, and testicular cancer.

In addition, potentially toxic preservatives in soybean oil – propyl gallate - are known for causing stomach problems and skin rashes.

Potato chips

Potato chips are known for their convenience and tasty flavor, but they may not be the best snack choice.

High calorie, fat, and trans-fat content can all lead to high cholesterol levels as well as excess sodium which increases blood pressure.

Frying at a high temperature creates acrylamide —a carcinogen— making potato chips an even less desirable option than thought before. Alternatives such as baked or air-popped popcorn or whole wheat pretzels offer healthier alternatives without sacrificing taste!

Salted fish

Eating certain salted fish dishes can be dangerous, according to research.

Long used in Asia and China as a way of preserving food, especially seafood, Chinese-style salted fish has been classified by an international cancer agency as a Group 1 carcinogen - on par with processed meats such as bacon or ham.

It is important for people who consume this type of dish regularly to take care and practice moderation in order to safeguard their health.

Curious about this crazy world? Get the app and hit the Big Red Follow button for more!

Sources:

https://www.millenniumparkoralsurgery.com/blog/foods-or-ingredients-that-can-cause-cancer

https://www.aetnainternational.com/en/about-us/explore/fit-for-duty-corporate-wellness/cancer-causing-foods-cancer-fighting-foods.html

https://www.wcrf.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Preservation-and-processing-of-foods.pdf

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cancer# health# food# drink# medicine

Comments / 214

Published by

Quite bizarre.

N/A
5K followers

More from Zoe Dixon

Numerous Studies Link Everyday Foods to Cancer

Increasingly, the consumption of chemically-altered vegetable oils is being linked to disease due to their high levels of omega-6 fatty acids. To combat this health risk, experts recommend getting more omega-3s through daily diet choices that can balance out these potentially dangerous fat sources.

Read full story
169 comments

Historians Voted Trump the Fourth Worst President in American History

Two of the most revered figures in presidential history are George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. It's a testament to their immense achievements that they stand out among an otherwise troubled line-up of presidents, many infamous for devastatingly inadequate performances while holding one of the world’s greatest political offices.

Read full story
2145 comments
Delta, LA

The Delta Queen Steamboat Said to Be Haunted by Former Lady Captain

The Delta Queen, a historic stately riverboat that has been sailing the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers since 1927 is said to be one of America's spookiest vessels. With reports of paranormal activity across her lifetime, this majestic vessel continues to entertain those seeking an adventure along these iconic waterways.

Read full story
8 comments

The Country With the Highest Number of Gun Fatalities Is Not the One You Think

Despite the intense debate over increasing governmental regulations, the shocking number of gun-related deaths continues to soar. The year 2019 alone saw an estimated 250,000 lives tragically taken due to firearms worldwide - a devastating statistic that highlights how much more still needs to be done in order for these types of fatalities to become something of the past.

Read full story

Walking Corpse Syndrome: The Disorder of People Who Believe They Passed Away

Individuals suffering from walking corpse syndrome, also known as Cotard's syndrome, or Cotard delusion, grapple with the disconcerting false belief that parts of their body are not there or they themselves have passed away.

Read full story

Hand Cancer Linked to Getting Gel Manicures, Says New Study

Manicures may come with a hidden health hazard - research shows that getting gel manicure treatments could expose you to potentially harmful chemicals. Researchers have sounded the alarm on nail polish dryers using ultraviolet (UV) light, warning that these devices may be exposing users to potentially hazardous rays linked with cell death and cancer-causing mutations.

Read full story
8 comments

Auto Brewery Syndrome: The Strange Disease of the Fermenting Gut

Auto brewery syndrome described colloquially as "drunkenness disease", is a rare condition that results in intoxication without the traditional ingestion of alcohol. This medical phenomenon, also known as gut fermentation syndrome and endogenous ethanol fermentation, affects few individuals but can have serious implications for those living with it.

Read full story
5 comments

The Massive and Mysterious Blast the Power of 185 Hiroshima Bombs Still Baffles Scientists Today

On June 30, 1908, in the early morning hours, an innocent and unsuspecting man sitting at his trading post in Vanavara, Siberia was about to experience an event unlike any other.

Read full story
26 comments

The Rare Disease of Fibers Growing Underneath a Patient’s Skin

Morgellons disease, a rare and mysterious condition that affects many individuals throughout the world, is characterized by its tell-tale symptoms: fibers growing from slow-healing skin sores accompanied by sensations of stinging, crawling, or burning on one's skin.

Read full story
126 comments

Research Finds Cancer-Causing Food Additives Present in Many Common Goods

Despite still being allowed in the United States, certain food additives may pose a potential threat to Americans' health. Many countries have already taken action and prohibited their use. Investigating their possible link to cancer risk is an important step towards protecting consumers here at home.

Read full story
124 comments
Circleville, OH

Author of Menacing Letters Terrorizes Entire Town for Decades

For decades, the citizens of an Ohio town have been living in fear due to a sinister figure who has sought to expose their darkest secrets through anonymous letters. To this day, the identity and motives behind these disturbing messages remain shrouded in mystery.

Read full story
2 comments

Lifestyle Changes Proven to Prevent Almost Half of Possible Cancers, Studies Say

Cancer has become a worldwide epidemic. Statistics in the US show that nearly 4 out of 10 men and women will get diagnosed over their lifetimes. Unhealthy lifestyle choices, genetics, and even some aspects of the environment can be contributing factors to cancer.

Read full story
19 comments

The Big Grey Man, Scotland’s Big Foot, Said to Stalk and Chase Hikers and Reputable Mountaineers

Mysterious tales of The Big Grey Man, a creature said to haunt Scotland's rugged mountain heights, have long captivated climbers and other adventurers. Though sightings are rare, some hikers and climbers who venture out report an eerie presence that follows them through their ascent--a reminder of one Scotsman legend come alive in vast natural beauty.

Read full story

Lighthouse Keepers Inexplicably Vanish Into Thin Air Never to Be Found Again

In December of 1900, a mysterious incident occurred on the remote Eilean Mòr, a Scottish island located in the North Atlantic. Three Lighthouse Keepers disappeared without leaving any clues as to what had happened: was it an accident or something more sinister and nefarious?

Read full story
76 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Mystery of the Missing Boy Replaced With Another

On March 10, 1928, a nine-year-old Los Angeles boy named Walter Collins went out to the movies with his mother's dime in hand. However, Christine would never see her son again – and so began a lifelong mystery that captivated Californians everywhere.

Read full story
1 comments

Studies Link Cancer and Heart Disease to One of the Most Common Ingredients in Processed Foods

The hidden dangers of processed foods have been uncovered quite some time ago, due to the fact that they contain various agents that lead to decaying health. One of the main culprits that they commonly contain is palm oil - an ingredient linked to increased risks of cancer and heart disease. While consuming whole food is the safest way around this issue, many modern diets rely heavily on highly-processed options leaving their consumers unknowingly vulnerable.

Read full story
395 comments
Fayetteville, AR

The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious Fire

On Christmas Day 1945, the residents of Fayetteville were shaken by a devastating fire that apparently took the lives of five children from George and Jennie Sodder's large family.

Read full story
3 comments

The Twins That Remembered Their Dead Sisters’ Lives: A Case for Reincarnation

On a May morning in 1957, tragedy befell the small town of Hexham when an 11-year-old girl and her 6-year-old sister were struck by a reckless driver while going to church with their friend.

Read full story
32 comments

Multiple Studies Find Common Food and Makeup Additive Responsible for Colon Cancer

The culprit is the omnipresent titanium dioxide (E171), a component used to whiten a myriad of products, from food to cosmetics to everything under the sun. According to Chemical Safety Facts, for over a hundred years, pure titanium dioxide has served as the foundation for an array of products in manufacturing industries and our daily lives.

Read full story
161 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy