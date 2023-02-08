Cancer Linked to Regular Foods and Drinks, Says Research

Photo by James Yarema on Unsplash

Canned tomatoes

Bisphenol-A, or BPA, is a substance commonly found in canned foods that can have drastic impacts on our health.

Recent research has shown the acidity present in tomatoes leeches more of this toxin from their packaging than other goods—a concerning development given its potential to interfere with gene expression within the brain.

Soda

Individuals who consume more than one soda per day are at a heightened risk for stroke and cancer.

The high sugar content in sodas can trigger blood sugar spikes, which leads to inflammation and insulin resistance, as well as an increased likelihood of stomach ulcers and pain caused by artificial food colorings and chemicals like 4-MI.

Farmed salmon

Ever wonder why farmed salmon has become the main variety consumed in America?

Unfortunately, a closer look reveals that this popular fish is significantly less healthy than wild-caught due to increased exposure to carcinogens, chemicals, antibiotics, and pesticides.

The crowded conditions and build-up of sea lice can also make them more susceptible to illness or infection. For those looking for superior nutrition from their seafood selections - opting for sockeye salmon is your best bet.

Microwave popcorn

Eating microwave popcorn may come with unforeseen health risks.

Studies have connected the lining of many brands' bags to Perfluorooctanic Acid (PFOA), which has been linked to infertility and a number of cancers, such as kidney, bladder, liver, pancreas, and testicular cancer.

In addition, potentially toxic preservatives in soybean oil – propyl gallate - are known for causing stomach problems and skin rashes.

Potato chips

Potato chips are known for their convenience and tasty flavor, but they may not be the best snack choice.

High calorie, fat, and trans-fat content can all lead to high cholesterol levels as well as excess sodium which increases blood pressure.

Frying at a high temperature creates acrylamide —a carcinogen— making potato chips an even less desirable option than thought before. Alternatives such as baked or air-popped popcorn or whole wheat pretzels offer healthier alternatives without sacrificing taste!

Salted fish

Eating certain salted fish dishes can be dangerous, according to research.

Long used in Asia and China as a way of preserving food, especially seafood, Chinese-style salted fish has been classified by an international cancer agency as a Group 1 carcinogen - on par with processed meats such as bacon or ham.

It is important for people who consume this type of dish regularly to take care and practice moderation in order to safeguard their health.

