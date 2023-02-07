Numerous Studies Link Everyday Foods to Cancer

Zoe Dixon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44G79c_0kf2bI9400
Photo byScott EvansonUnsplash

Hydrogenated oils

Increasingly, the consumption of chemically-altered vegetable oils is being linked to disease due to their high levels of omega-6 fatty acids. To combat this health risk, experts recommend getting more omega-3s through daily diet choices that can balance out these potentially dangerous fat sources.

Foods that contain high levels of omega 3s are plant oils that haven’t been hydrogenated, nuts, seeds, and fish and seafood.

Nitrates

Eating highly salted, pickled, or smoked foods might give your palate some extra oomph - but did you know it also adds more than just taste? Nitrates in these items act as preservatives and can even alter the color of meat.

Eating this type of food could increase your risk for cancer.

While smoked meats, nuts, and consuming highly-salted pickled foods are already known as carcinogens, scientists have revealed that our bodies can also convert them into N-nitroso which is linked to higher occurrences of cancers. So make sure you watch what's on your plate!

White flour

A staple in many diets, white flour is now being linked to cancer growth. In the quest for a whiter product, processing mills are using chlorine gas as part of their bleaching process - creating an even higher glycemic rate than regular flour.

Such foods can increase blood sugar levels and associated insulin production that encourages tumor development throughout our bodies – posing danger with seemingly simple meals.

GMOs

For the past three decades, food production has been revolutionized by GMOs: genetically modified organisms that can withstand harsher climates, low water levels, and ward off pests with their adapted genetics or added chemicals.

As a result of these advances in agriculture, we now have access to an unprecedented variety of sustainably-grown foods from all corners of the world. But we also have access to cancer.

Europe's startling findings about the effects of genetically modified organisms on human health have resulted in countries enacting bans against their use.

Unfortunately, a lack of testing protocols from the FDA has led to most grains produced within America being grown through GMO techniques - without any indication listed on food labels. Consumers should be savvy and look out for products that explicitly state they are free from GMOs.

Refined sugars

The evidence is clear: refined sugars, driven by the cheap and pervasive presence of Fructose and High-Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS), could be a serious health hazard.

Studies have found that these sweeteners can spike insulin levels to alarming degrees –and possibly feed cancer cells’ insatiable appetite for growth. So watch out - it's not just cakes, pies, cookies, or sodas anymore; HFCS now hides in foods from sauces to cereals at your local grocery store!

Artificial sweeteners

Experts are now warning consumers to think twice before ingesting artificial sweeteners. Initially believed to be healthy alternatives, they have been linked with devastating health risks like tumor growth and birth defects.

Studies revolving around the most common sugar substitute - aspartame - reveal that it breaks down in our bodies into a toxin called DKP which has caused heart disease, convulsions, and other medical problems when consumed regularly with sugary beverages, cereals, or coffees.

Alcohol

A 14-year-long study has concluded that drinking just one alcoholic drink per day or less during post-menopause could significantly increase a woman's risk of breast cancer. The research involved over 200,000 women and the results showed an alarming 30% higher chance of developing cancer amongst those who indulged in moderate amounts of alcohol than compared to non-drinkers! It is recommended that ladies take caution when consuming any form of alcohol.

Red meat

A new study has revealed that men and women who eat small amounts of red meat on a daily basis have an increased risk of death due to cancer. The research found the mortality rate rose by 22% for males and 20% for females, with regular consumption leading to heightened risks of prostate, colon, and breast cancers.

Eating grass-fed beef could be a healthier choice - with potential cancer prevention benefits stemming from its conjugated linoleic acid content. But moderation is key; perhaps as an occasional treat rather than on weekly basis, to ensure you reap the best rewards.

Non-organic fruits

One of the most startling discoveries is that fruits grown with toxic pesticides, such as atrazine and thiodicarb, are a serious threat to everybody’s health.

The situation is made worse by organophosphates and high nitrogen fertilizers often used on non-organic crops; particularly alarming since Europe has outright banned atrazine use due to its toxicity levels.

With up to 98% of pesticides found in apples, it’s important for consumers to be mindful about what they are feeding themselves and their families. Oranges, strawberries, and grapes were also discovered with high levels of these chemicals (90%) and unfortunately, washing does not eliminate the residue entirely.

The best defense is purchasing organic produce from supermarkets that avoid GMO labels wherever possible!

health# cancer# food# food is medicine# disease

