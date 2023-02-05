Walking Corpse Syndrome: The Disorder of People Who Believe They Passed Away

Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

Individuals suffering from walking corpse syndrome, also known as Cotard's syndrome, or Cotard delusion, grapple with the disconcerting false belief that parts of their body are not there or they themselves have passed away.

For centuries, this enigmatic disorder has puzzled medical experts worldwide.

First recorded in the 1700s and still unsolved today, this conundrum remains a source of intrigue for scientists due to its mysterious nature with various theories linking it to bipolar disorder, depression, or schizophrenia depending on age.

The psychological disorder is quite rare, affecting only 200 people worldwide. However, despite the intensity and rarity of this illness, promising cures aid those afflicted, who almost always get better after they accept treatment.

For those living with this mysterious syndrome, the effects can be devastating; isolating them from society and causing hearing voices that tell them they are dead or dying.

In some cases, the patients attempt self-harm to prove they are dead or stop eating completely because dead people don’t need to eat.

In 2008, a case of Cotard's syndrome was documented when a 53-year-old woman believed that she was in fact dead and requested to be sent away with other deceased individuals, at the morgue. Her family alerted authorities when she insisted that her body emitted a rotting fish odor.

In 1788, one of the earliest cases of the mysterious disease was reported. An elderly woman preparing her meal suddenly felt an icy draft before being struck with paralysis on one side of her body.

Thankfully she regained feeling, movement, and speech, but she instructed her daughters to dress her corpse before laying it peacefully within a coffin.

She continued to insist that her family, friends, and maid treat her as if she were already dead.

In an attempt to appease their matriarch, the women in her household fearfully complied by shrouding and laying out her body for what appeared like a wake. Unsatisfied even with this task, the deceased-in-life lady persisted in fussing about the color of alleged mourning garments!

Fortunately for them all, after she was treated with an ancient powder made from precious stones mixed with opium the woman's delusions were banished, at least temporarily.

In the late 1800s, the French neurologist Jules Cotard (whose name was eventually given to this syndrome) treated an unnamed patient who claimed that she had no brain, chest, nerves, or internal organs - not even a stomach!

She was named only as 'Mademoiselle X' (translated as Miss X) in his records from the time.

Despite her delusional circumstances, she also believed that she was blessed with immortality that would protect her from all harm. Consequently, she refused to eat -- ultimately leading to death by starvation.

In 1996, a tragedy-turned-triumph turned back into tragedy when an individual from Scotland experienced head trauma due to a near-fatal motorbike accident that changed his life.

He inexplicably believed he had died during the process of recovering; unshaken by this belief and unconcerned with potential consequences, not long after finishing recovery he upended everything to move to South Africa with his mother.

There his conviction was all the more adamant, as he was sure that the intense African heat was coming from Hell itself.

These are just a few of the walking corpse syndrome that were reported worldwide.

Either way, the syndrome continues to fascinate the medical community and the public alike, all the more since its causes are as mysterious as ever.

One hypothesis suggests that two types of brain damage might be implicated: one which alters personal perception, and another encouraging blind faith even when presented with irrefutable evidence contrary to those perceptions.

Despite consensus among some experts on this matter, other views still persist within the scientific community.

