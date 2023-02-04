Hand Cancer Linked to Getting Gel Manicures, Says New Study

Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

Manicures may come with a hidden health hazard - research shows that getting gel manicure treatments could expose you to potentially harmful chemicals.

Researchers have sounded the alarm on nail polish dryers using ultraviolet (UV) light, warning that these devices may be exposing users to potentially hazardous rays linked with cell death and cancer-causing mutations.

The startling discovery has been made when scientists noticed that people who frequently make use of gel manicures, like pageant contestants and estheticians, were starting to develop extremely rare finger cancers.

These findings initially came from reports across multiple medical journals, suggesting there may be an association with this type of cancer.

Now scientists will attempt to uncover what molecular changes these devices cause in human cells during their use.

The data gathered from experiments so far, as well as existing evidence on radiation emitted by such devices, points to an elevated risk factor for developing cancers in the hands - making these findings eerily similar to those associated with tanning beds.

Further investigations are needed to determine the actual repercussions associated with utilizing this increasingly popular beauty trend, but researchers have warned that it's premature to draw any definite conclusions yet.

This kind of comprehensive investigation could take a decade or more before final results are available.

However, what is known so far is that the UV lights used in gel manicures are indeed damaging to human skin cells, but the extent is yet to be seen.

To examine this phenomenon, three different types of cellular specimens were subjected to both acute and chronic UV light sessions using the specialized UV curing machines atop Petri dishes containing live cell samples.

The results revealed a gruesome insight: exposure to ultraviolet radiation can cause severe harm, including cell death and damage, as well as DNA mutations.

After only three 20-minute exposures to certain devices, an estimated 65%-70% of the exposed cells died, but it’s enough to have as little as a 20-minute session to have up to 30% of the exposed cell die.

It was an alarmingly high figure and there’s no telling of the effects these lamps may have on our health and safety if used long-term.

Beyond increasing skin cell deaths, it can also damage remaining cellular mitochondria and DNA - mutations akin to those found in skin cancer patients.

The same ultraviolet light is also commonly used in dentistry for the curing of dental fillings and teeth whitening, and in hair removal treatments.

Unfortunately, this versatile tool might be proven to do more harm than good if the studies that are underway come up with a clear link between manicure gel UV lights and finger or hand cancer.

