Auto Brewery Syndrome: The Strange Disease of the Fermenting Gut

Photo by julien Tromeur on Unsplash

Auto brewery syndrome described colloquially as "drunkenness disease", is a rare condition that results in intoxication without the traditional ingestion of alcohol.

This medical phenomenon, also known as gut fermentation syndrome and endogenous ethanol fermentation, affects few individuals but can have serious implications for those living with it.

Sufferers of auto brewery syndrome are continually producing alcohol in their bodies without ever taking a sip!

This mysterious condition, caused by the fermentation of carbohydrates into alcohol within one's body, has been difficult for medical professionals to diagnose and is often confused with other conditions.

For example, patients were arrested for driving under the influence, although they didn’t consume anything alcoholic.

Auto Brewery Syndrome has been used as legal defense in drunk driving cases. But while affected people can report feeling slightly intoxicated or hungover, blood tests generally keep the level of intoxication at bay below drinking limits.

The condition will either make people get intoxicated without consuming any alcoholic beverages - or they can become very drunk after just a small amount. Such is the severity that two beers or similar could be enough for those with this malady to get plastered.

The patients report a variety of symptoms that mimic those associated with mild intoxication or even having had too much to drink: red skin flushing, dizziness, disorientation and headaches, nausea, vomiting, as well as dehydration, and dry mouth, just to name a few.

Fatigue, memory lapses, and mood changes are also common complaints, along with burping without actually consuming any alcoholic beverages!

The condition does not discriminate between adults and children. It is often triggered by an imbalance of health issues such as infection or a pre-existing medical complication. With its signature set of signs and symptoms alike for both age groups, this rare but serious disorder has become the focus of extensive research to gain greater insights into successful management methods.

The syndrome cannot be inherited and you can’t be born with it, but manifests when an existing underlying health problem causes fermentation processes similar to beer brewing within the body, like excessive amounts of yeast building up in the gut. One of these underlying conditions that may lead to auto-brewery is Chron’s disease.

In other patients the disorder is caused by the liver's inability to efficiently process alcohol, causing an accumulation of yeast within the digestive tract and resulting in trace amounts of ethanol production.

But even this quantity is enough to make the ones affected experience symptoms reminiscent of typical drunkenness.

A balanced diet, free from antibiotics, and keeping inflammation low can be the key to preventing an overabundance of yeast in your body.

Diabetes sufferers and people with weakened immune systems must take special care as these conditions increase their risk of developing a surplus of yeast.

Eating habits are an important factor in keeping our bodies healthy and recent studies suggest that it is best to avoid consuming sugary foods or simple carbohydrates such as corn syrup, high fructose corn syrup, and white bread. Similarly, unhealthy sources of sustenance include pasta made from refined flour, white rice where the grain has been stripped of all the nutrients in the bran, chips, and processed crackers coupled with sugar-laden drinks like fruit juices.

Eating a diet robust in complex carbohydrates and packed with essential dietary fiber can be an easy way to maintain good health.

Fill your plate up with whole grain bread, pasta, brown rice, fresh or cooked veggies, fruits (fresh or frozen), oats, barley, bran lentils, quinoa couscous – the list goes on! These delicious options provide plenty of promise for staying healthy.

Auto brewery syndrome is a rare but serious medical condition that can have devastating consequences.

Those with the disorder often face false accusations of being secret alcoholics due to their symptoms, which vary from individual to individual. It's important for sufferers and loved ones alike to seek help in order for this affliction to not affect lives further than necessary.

