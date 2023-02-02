Auto Brewery Syndrome: The Strange Disease of the Fermenting Gut

Zoe Dixon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WABSh_0kZgj7EH00
Photo byjulien TromeuronUnsplash

Auto brewery syndrome described colloquially as "drunkenness disease", is a rare condition that results in intoxication without the traditional ingestion of alcohol.

This medical phenomenon, also known as gut fermentation syndrome and endogenous ethanol fermentation, affects few individuals but can have serious implications for those living with it.

Sufferers of auto brewery syndrome are continually producing alcohol in their bodies without ever taking a sip!

This mysterious condition, caused by the fermentation of carbohydrates into alcohol within one's body, has been difficult for medical professionals to diagnose and is often confused with other conditions.

For example, patients were arrested for driving under the influence, although they didn’t consume anything alcoholic.

Auto Brewery Syndrome has been used as legal defense in drunk driving cases. But while affected people can report feeling slightly intoxicated or hungover, blood tests generally keep the level of intoxication at bay below drinking limits.

The condition will either make people get intoxicated without consuming any alcoholic beverages - or they can become very drunk after just a small amount. Such is the severity that two beers or similar could be enough for those with this malady to get plastered.

The patients report a variety of symptoms that mimic those associated with mild intoxication or even having had too much to drink: red skin flushing, dizziness, disorientation and headaches, nausea, vomiting, as well as dehydration, and dry mouth, just to name a few.

Fatigue, memory lapses, and mood changes are also common complaints, along with burping without actually consuming any alcoholic beverages!

The condition does not discriminate between adults and children. It is often triggered by an imbalance of health issues such as infection or a pre-existing medical complication. With its signature set of signs and symptoms alike for both age groups, this rare but serious disorder has become the focus of extensive research to gain greater insights into successful management methods.

The syndrome cannot be inherited and you can’t be born with it, but manifests when an existing underlying health problem causes fermentation processes similar to beer brewing within the body, like excessive amounts of yeast building up in the gut. One of these underlying conditions that may lead to auto-brewery is Chron’s disease.

In other patients the disorder is caused by the liver's inability to efficiently process alcohol, causing an accumulation of yeast within the digestive tract and resulting in trace amounts of ethanol production.

But even this quantity is enough to make the ones affected experience symptoms reminiscent of typical drunkenness.

A balanced diet, free from antibiotics, and keeping inflammation low can be the key to preventing an overabundance of yeast in your body.

Diabetes sufferers and people with weakened immune systems must take special care as these conditions increase their risk of developing a surplus of yeast.

Eating habits are an important factor in keeping our bodies healthy and recent studies suggest that it is best to avoid consuming sugary foods or simple carbohydrates such as corn syrup, high fructose corn syrup, and white bread. Similarly, unhealthy sources of sustenance include pasta made from refined flour, white rice where the grain has been stripped of all the nutrients in the bran, chips, and processed crackers coupled with sugar-laden drinks like fruit juices.

Eating a diet robust in complex carbohydrates and packed with essential dietary fiber can be an easy way to maintain good health.

Fill your plate up with whole grain bread, pasta, brown rice, fresh or cooked veggies, fruits (fresh or frozen), oats, barley, bran lentils, quinoa couscous – the list goes on! These delicious options provide plenty of promise for staying healthy.

Auto brewery syndrome is a rare but serious medical condition that can have devastating consequences.

Those with the disorder often face false accusations of being secret alcoholics due to their symptoms, which vary from individual to individual. It's important for sufferers and loved ones alike to seek help in order for this affliction to not affect lives further than necessary.

Curious about this crazy world? Get the app and hit the Big Red Follow button for more!

Sources:

https://www.healthline.com/health/auto-brewery-syndrome

https://file.scirp.org/Html/1-2100535_33912.htm

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30020718/#:~:text=Auto%2Dbrewery%20syndrome%20or%20gut,oral%20cavity%2C%20or%20urinary%20system.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# disease# mystery illness# paranormal# horror# alcohol

Comments / 2

Published by

Quite bizarre.

N/A
4K followers

More from Zoe Dixon

Walking Corpse Syndrome: The Disorder of People Who Believe They Passed Away

Individuals suffering from walking corpse syndrome, also known as Cotard's syndrome, or Cotard delusion, grapple with the disconcerting false belief that parts of their body are not there or they themselves have passed away.

Read full story

Hand Cancer Linked to Getting Gel Manicures, Says New Study

Manicures may come with a hidden health hazard - research shows that getting gel manicure treatments could expose you to potentially harmful chemicals. Researchers have sounded the alarm on nail polish dryers using ultraviolet (UV) light, warning that these devices may be exposing users to potentially hazardous rays linked with cell death and cancer-causing mutations.

Read full story
4 comments

The Massive and Mysterious Blast the Power of 185 Hiroshima Bombs Still Baffles Scientists Today

On June 30, 1908, in the early morning hours, an innocent and unsuspecting man sitting at his trading post in Vanavara, Siberia was about to experience an event unlike any other.

Read full story
26 comments

The Rare Disease of Fibers Growing Underneath a Patient’s Skin

Morgellons disease, a rare and mysterious condition that affects many individuals throughout the world, is characterized by its tell-tale symptoms: fibers growing from slow-healing skin sores accompanied by sensations of stinging, crawling, or burning on one's skin.

Read full story
100 comments

Research Finds Cancer-Causing Food Additives Present in Many Common Goods

Despite still being allowed in the United States, certain food additives may pose a potential threat to Americans' health. Many countries have already taken action and prohibited their use. Investigating their possible link to cancer risk is an important step towards protecting consumers here at home.

Read full story
124 comments
Circleville, OH

Author of Menacing Letters Terrorizes Entire Town for Decades

For decades, the citizens of an Ohio town have been living in fear due to a sinister figure who has sought to expose their darkest secrets through anonymous letters. To this day, the identity and motives behind these disturbing messages remain shrouded in mystery.

Read full story
2 comments

Lifestyle Changes Proven to Prevent Almost Half of Possible Cancers, Studies Say

Cancer has become a worldwide epidemic. Statistics in the US show that nearly 4 out of 10 men and women will get diagnosed over their lifetimes. Unhealthy lifestyle choices, genetics, and even some aspects of the environment can be contributing factors to cancer.

Read full story
19 comments

The Big Grey Man, Scotland’s Big Foot, Said to Stalk and Chase Hikers and Reputable Mountaineers

Mysterious tales of The Big Grey Man, a creature said to haunt Scotland's rugged mountain heights, have long captivated climbers and other adventurers. Though sightings are rare, some hikers and climbers who venture out report an eerie presence that follows them through their ascent--a reminder of one Scotsman legend come alive in vast natural beauty.

Read full story

Lighthouse Keepers Inexplicably Vanish Into Thin Air Never to Be Found Again

In December of 1900, a mysterious incident occurred on the remote Eilean Mòr, a Scottish island located in the North Atlantic. Three Lighthouse Keepers disappeared without leaving any clues as to what had happened: was it an accident or something more sinister and nefarious?

Read full story
76 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Mystery of the Missing Boy Replaced With Another

On March 10, 1928, a nine-year-old Los Angeles boy named Walter Collins went out to the movies with his mother's dime in hand. However, Christine would never see her son again – and so began a lifelong mystery that captivated Californians everywhere.

Read full story
1 comments

Studies Link Cancer and Heart Disease to One of the Most Common Ingredients in Processed Foods

The hidden dangers of processed foods have been uncovered quite some time ago, due to the fact that they contain various agents that lead to decaying health. One of the main culprits that they commonly contain is palm oil - an ingredient linked to increased risks of cancer and heart disease. While consuming whole food is the safest way around this issue, many modern diets rely heavily on highly-processed options leaving their consumers unknowingly vulnerable.

Read full story
339 comments
Fayetteville, AR

The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious Fire

On Christmas Day 1945, the residents of Fayetteville were shaken by a devastating fire that apparently took the lives of five children from George and Jennie Sodder's large family.

Read full story
3 comments

The Twins That Remembered Their Dead Sisters’ Lives: A Case for Reincarnation

On a May morning in 1957, tragedy befell the small town of Hexham when an 11-year-old girl and her 6-year-old sister were struck by a reckless driver while going to church with their friend.

Read full story
30 comments

Multiple Studies Find Common Food and Makeup Additive Responsible for Colon Cancer

The culprit is the omnipresent titanium dioxide (E171), a component used to whiten a myriad of products, from food to cosmetics to everything under the sun. According to Chemical Safety Facts, for over a hundred years, pure titanium dioxide has served as the foundation for an array of products in manufacturing industries and our daily lives.

Read full story
161 comments

Turning People Into Living Statues: The Unsolved Mystery of the "Sleeping Illness"

During the years of 1917-1928, half a million people in North America and Europe were mysteriously immobilized by an unsettling condition that could have been taken straight from a horror movie script.

Read full story
20 comments

Plane Highjacker Never Uses Ransom: One of the Greatest Mysteries in FBI History

On November 24, 1971, a mysterious figure stepped onto Northwest Airlines Flight 305. Professional and composed in his smart black suit with a white collar shirt and mother-of-pearl tie clip, the man—described as being in his mid-40s—boarded for just a 30-minute journey from Portland to Seattle.

Read full story

Crew Members Mysteriously Disappear Without a Trace From Intact Ghost Ship

On December 5, 1872, the ill-fated brigantine Mary Celeste was spotted off the coast of Portugal with no signs of life, but in almost perfect condition. The ship had set sail from New York Harbor just a few weeks prior carrying Captain Benjamin S. Briggs and his family along with eight crewmembers, who were now all missing without a trace.

Read full story
68 comments

Unexplained Illness in American Diplomats Believed to Result From Mysterious Noise Attacks

At the end of 2016, American officials stationed in Havana, Cuba mysteriously began to suffer from unexplainable physical symptoms such as severe hearing loss, dizziness, vertigo, and cognitive issues.

Read full story
53 comments

The Mysterious Deaths of Nine Hikers in Heavy Snow Still Baffle the World Today

The mysterious icy deaths of nine hikers still baffle the world today. On the fateful night of February 1st, 1959, tragedy struck the mountain ranges of Ural, in what is now Russia. Nine ski-hikers perished under mysterious circumstances - an enduring mystery that has remained unsolved for decades.

Read full story
81 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy