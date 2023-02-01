The Massive and Mysterious Blast the Power of 185 Hiroshima Bombs Still Baffles Scientists Today

Zoe Dixon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1032aF_0kYdxpBQ00
Photo byChris HenryonUnsplash

On June 30, 1908, in the early morning hours, an innocent and unsuspecting man sitting at his trading post in Vanavara, Siberia was about to experience an event unlike any other.

Within moments of seeing the sky catch fire, he heard a tremendous blast and felt as if his shirt was ablaze from intense heat.

Lasting only a few seconds, the mighty shockwave of the Tunguska event rippled through areas thousands of miles away, and it felt like a bomb only 40 miles away from its epicenter, where the man was blown away from his chair.

An explosive experience that could not be forgotten. Or understood.

After more than 110 years since, scientists are still baffled. What happened?

The legendary event was deemed a meteoroid, but there are a lot of skeptics to this idea, simply because there is no crater to prove its existence. And who ever heard of a meteoroid that doesn’t form a crater at impact?

Everyone in the asteroid business knows the name Tunguska and the mysterious space object that had an unexpected appearance over Siberia.

After the devastating impact, a scientific expedition to investigate the area did not take place until 19 years later. Led by Leonid Kulik, Chief Curator of St. Petersburg's Meteorite Collection, his team attempted - although unsuccessfully - to go face to face with Siberia's unforgiving outback conditions on their first mission in 1921.

But it wasn't until 1927 that they would fulfill their goal and reach the region formerly hit by this cosmic intruder.

Locals in the area were initially unwilling to share details of what wreaked havoc on the surrounding nature.

However, some of them dared to tell what they have been thinking all along: this may have been caused by their god Ogdy. Angered by something unknown, Ogdy shattered trees and slaughtered animals as evidence of his wrathful presence.

However, while hard to come by from the people in the area, there is no shortage of evidence revealing just how powerful this phenomenon was.

With a wave of destruction ripping through 800 square miles of forest, the devastation has left an undeniable trail – 80 million toppled trees all pointing in one direction: away from what clearly was the epicenter of the destructive blast.

When the team arrived at ground zero, the eerie landmark revealed that what was once lush greenery became ghostly poles stripped bare from their limbs and bark.

Nearly forty years after the impressive explosion at Tunguska, there was only one other similarly damaging explosion that left behind evidence of incredibly swift shockwaves in the form of branchless trees: the one in Hiroshima.

The man who witnessed the explosion from his trading post describes what he saw:

Suddenly in the north sky… the sky was split in two, and high above the forest the whole northern part of the sky appeared covered with fire… At that moment there was a bang in the sky and a mighty crash… The crash was followed by a noise like stones falling from the sky, or guns firing. The earth trembled.

The massive shockwave sent seismic ripples around the world, registering on sensitive barometers as far away as England. Unusual clouds formed which reflected daylight and illuminated night skies in Asia - enabling residents to even read by outdoor light!

Though hundreds of reindeer were instantly killed, there was no direct evidence that any human lives perished at this time.

Scientists estimate that the cataclysmic event was an estimated 120-foot meteoroid that entered Earth's atmosphere and immediately detonated in an unimaginable blast before reaching the surface.

The combination of heat and pressure caused it to self-destroy, leaving no trace but for the destructive power which could have wreaked havoc on Earth had this dramatic event not taken place high enough for our planet’s safety, as the giant fireball unleashed the energy of 185 Hiroshima bombs.

Although there is some consensus over what happened there, the Tunguska event is still considered one of a kind and it remains to be an enigma for many today.

Despite marking over 115 years since this occurrence, debate still lingers as to what happened and why it happened and further theories emerge every year.

Curious about this crazy world? Get the app and hit the Big Red Follow button for more!

Sources:

https://science.nasa.gov/science-news/science-at-nasa/2008/30jun_tunguska

https://www.britannica.com/story/what-is-known-and-not-known-about-the-tunguska-event

https://www.britannica.com/science/noctilucent-cloud

https://www.rd.com/list/strangest-unsolved-mysteries/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# horror# asteroid# meteoroid# atomic bomb# mystery

Comments / 26

Published by

Quite bizarre.

N/A
4K followers

More from Zoe Dixon

Walking Corpse Syndrome: The Disorder of People Who Believe They Passed Away

Individuals suffering from walking corpse syndrome, also known as Cotard's syndrome, or Cotard delusion, grapple with the disconcerting false belief that parts of their body are not there or they themselves have passed away.

Read full story

Hand Cancer Linked to Getting Gel Manicures, Says New Study

Manicures may come with a hidden health hazard - research shows that getting gel manicure treatments could expose you to potentially harmful chemicals. Researchers have sounded the alarm on nail polish dryers using ultraviolet (UV) light, warning that these devices may be exposing users to potentially hazardous rays linked with cell death and cancer-causing mutations.

Read full story
4 comments

Auto Brewery Syndrome: The Strange Disease of the Fermenting Gut

Auto brewery syndrome described colloquially as "drunkenness disease", is a rare condition that results in intoxication without the traditional ingestion of alcohol. This medical phenomenon, also known as gut fermentation syndrome and endogenous ethanol fermentation, affects few individuals but can have serious implications for those living with it.

Read full story
2 comments

The Rare Disease of Fibers Growing Underneath a Patient’s Skin

Morgellons disease, a rare and mysterious condition that affects many individuals throughout the world, is characterized by its tell-tale symptoms: fibers growing from slow-healing skin sores accompanied by sensations of stinging, crawling, or burning on one's skin.

Read full story
100 comments

Research Finds Cancer-Causing Food Additives Present in Many Common Goods

Despite still being allowed in the United States, certain food additives may pose a potential threat to Americans' health. Many countries have already taken action and prohibited their use. Investigating their possible link to cancer risk is an important step towards protecting consumers here at home.

Read full story
124 comments
Circleville, OH

Author of Menacing Letters Terrorizes Entire Town for Decades

For decades, the citizens of an Ohio town have been living in fear due to a sinister figure who has sought to expose their darkest secrets through anonymous letters. To this day, the identity and motives behind these disturbing messages remain shrouded in mystery.

Read full story
2 comments

Lifestyle Changes Proven to Prevent Almost Half of Possible Cancers, Studies Say

Cancer has become a worldwide epidemic. Statistics in the US show that nearly 4 out of 10 men and women will get diagnosed over their lifetimes. Unhealthy lifestyle choices, genetics, and even some aspects of the environment can be contributing factors to cancer.

Read full story
19 comments

The Big Grey Man, Scotland’s Big Foot, Said to Stalk and Chase Hikers and Reputable Mountaineers

Mysterious tales of The Big Grey Man, a creature said to haunt Scotland's rugged mountain heights, have long captivated climbers and other adventurers. Though sightings are rare, some hikers and climbers who venture out report an eerie presence that follows them through their ascent--a reminder of one Scotsman legend come alive in vast natural beauty.

Read full story

Lighthouse Keepers Inexplicably Vanish Into Thin Air Never to Be Found Again

In December of 1900, a mysterious incident occurred on the remote Eilean Mòr, a Scottish island located in the North Atlantic. Three Lighthouse Keepers disappeared without leaving any clues as to what had happened: was it an accident or something more sinister and nefarious?

Read full story
76 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Mystery of the Missing Boy Replaced With Another

On March 10, 1928, a nine-year-old Los Angeles boy named Walter Collins went out to the movies with his mother's dime in hand. However, Christine would never see her son again – and so began a lifelong mystery that captivated Californians everywhere.

Read full story
1 comments

Studies Link Cancer and Heart Disease to One of the Most Common Ingredients in Processed Foods

The hidden dangers of processed foods have been uncovered quite some time ago, due to the fact that they contain various agents that lead to decaying health. One of the main culprits that they commonly contain is palm oil - an ingredient linked to increased risks of cancer and heart disease. While consuming whole food is the safest way around this issue, many modern diets rely heavily on highly-processed options leaving their consumers unknowingly vulnerable.

Read full story
339 comments
Fayetteville, AR

The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious Fire

On Christmas Day 1945, the residents of Fayetteville were shaken by a devastating fire that apparently took the lives of five children from George and Jennie Sodder's large family.

Read full story
3 comments

The Twins That Remembered Their Dead Sisters’ Lives: A Case for Reincarnation

On a May morning in 1957, tragedy befell the small town of Hexham when an 11-year-old girl and her 6-year-old sister were struck by a reckless driver while going to church with their friend.

Read full story
30 comments

Multiple Studies Find Common Food and Makeup Additive Responsible for Colon Cancer

The culprit is the omnipresent titanium dioxide (E171), a component used to whiten a myriad of products, from food to cosmetics to everything under the sun. According to Chemical Safety Facts, for over a hundred years, pure titanium dioxide has served as the foundation for an array of products in manufacturing industries and our daily lives.

Read full story
161 comments

Turning People Into Living Statues: The Unsolved Mystery of the "Sleeping Illness"

During the years of 1917-1928, half a million people in North America and Europe were mysteriously immobilized by an unsettling condition that could have been taken straight from a horror movie script.

Read full story
20 comments

Plane Highjacker Never Uses Ransom: One of the Greatest Mysteries in FBI History

On November 24, 1971, a mysterious figure stepped onto Northwest Airlines Flight 305. Professional and composed in his smart black suit with a white collar shirt and mother-of-pearl tie clip, the man—described as being in his mid-40s—boarded for just a 30-minute journey from Portland to Seattle.

Read full story

Crew Members Mysteriously Disappear Without a Trace From Intact Ghost Ship

On December 5, 1872, the ill-fated brigantine Mary Celeste was spotted off the coast of Portugal with no signs of life, but in almost perfect condition. The ship had set sail from New York Harbor just a few weeks prior carrying Captain Benjamin S. Briggs and his family along with eight crewmembers, who were now all missing without a trace.

Read full story
68 comments

Unexplained Illness in American Diplomats Believed to Result From Mysterious Noise Attacks

At the end of 2016, American officials stationed in Havana, Cuba mysteriously began to suffer from unexplainable physical symptoms such as severe hearing loss, dizziness, vertigo, and cognitive issues.

Read full story
53 comments

The Mysterious Deaths of Nine Hikers in Heavy Snow Still Baffle the World Today

The mysterious icy deaths of nine hikers still baffle the world today. On the fateful night of February 1st, 1959, tragedy struck the mountain ranges of Ural, in what is now Russia. Nine ski-hikers perished under mysterious circumstances - an enduring mystery that has remained unsolved for decades.

Read full story
81 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy