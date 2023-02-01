The Massive and Mysterious Blast the Power of 185 Hiroshima Bombs Still Baffles Scientists Today

Photo by Chris Henry on Unsplash

On June 30, 1908, in the early morning hours, an innocent and unsuspecting man sitting at his trading post in Vanavara, Siberia was about to experience an event unlike any other.

Within moments of seeing the sky catch fire, he heard a tremendous blast and felt as if his shirt was ablaze from intense heat.

Lasting only a few seconds, the mighty shockwave of the Tunguska event rippled through areas thousands of miles away, and it felt like a bomb only 40 miles away from its epicenter, where the man was blown away from his chair.

An explosive experience that could not be forgotten. Or understood.

After more than 110 years since, scientists are still baffled. What happened?

The legendary event was deemed a meteoroid, but there are a lot of skeptics to this idea, simply because there is no crater to prove its existence. And who ever heard of a meteoroid that doesn’t form a crater at impact?

Everyone in the asteroid business knows the name Tunguska and the mysterious space object that had an unexpected appearance over Siberia.

After the devastating impact, a scientific expedition to investigate the area did not take place until 19 years later. Led by Leonid Kulik, Chief Curator of St. Petersburg's Meteorite Collection, his team attempted - although unsuccessfully - to go face to face with Siberia's unforgiving outback conditions on their first mission in 1921.

But it wasn't until 1927 that they would fulfill their goal and reach the region formerly hit by this cosmic intruder.

Locals in the area were initially unwilling to share details of what wreaked havoc on the surrounding nature.

However, some of them dared to tell what they have been thinking all along: this may have been caused by their god Ogdy. Angered by something unknown, Ogdy shattered trees and slaughtered animals as evidence of his wrathful presence.

However, while hard to come by from the people in the area, there is no shortage of evidence revealing just how powerful this phenomenon was.

With a wave of destruction ripping through 800 square miles of forest, the devastation has left an undeniable trail – 80 million toppled trees all pointing in one direction: away from what clearly was the epicenter of the destructive blast.

When the team arrived at ground zero, the eerie landmark revealed that what was once lush greenery became ghostly poles stripped bare from their limbs and bark.

Nearly forty years after the impressive explosion at Tunguska, there was only one other similarly damaging explosion that left behind evidence of incredibly swift shockwaves in the form of branchless trees: the one in Hiroshima.

The man who witnessed the explosion from his trading post describes what he saw:

Suddenly in the north sky… the sky was split in two, and high above the forest the whole northern part of the sky appeared covered with fire… At that moment there was a bang in the sky and a mighty crash… The crash was followed by a noise like stones falling from the sky, or guns firing. The earth trembled.

The massive shockwave sent seismic ripples around the world, registering on sensitive barometers as far away as England. Unusual clouds formed which reflected daylight and illuminated night skies in Asia - enabling residents to even read by outdoor light!

Though hundreds of reindeer were instantly killed, there was no direct evidence that any human lives perished at this time.

Scientists estimate that the cataclysmic event was an estimated 120-foot meteoroid that entered Earth's atmosphere and immediately detonated in an unimaginable blast before reaching the surface.

The combination of heat and pressure caused it to self-destroy, leaving no trace but for the destructive power which could have wreaked havoc on Earth had this dramatic event not taken place high enough for our planet’s safety, as the giant fireball unleashed the energy of 185 Hiroshima bombs.

Although there is some consensus over what happened there, the Tunguska event is still considered one of a kind and it remains to be an enigma for many today.

Despite marking over 115 years since this occurrence, debate still lingers as to what happened and why it happened and further theories emerge every year.

