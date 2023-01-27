The Big Grey Man, Scotland’s Big Foot, Said to Stalk and Chase Hikers and Reputable Mountaineers

Photo by arnie chou on Unsplash

Mysterious tales of The Big Grey Man, a creature said to haunt Scotland's rugged mountain heights, have long captivated climbers and other adventurers.

Though sightings are rare, some hikers and climbers who venture out report an eerie presence that follows them through their ascent--a reminder of one Scotsman legend come alive in vast natural beauty.

Accounts vary as to what might be lurking in the shadows - some say it’s a monster while others offer up only fleeting sensations, but caused by the same monster, known by some as The Big Grey Man, and by others as “Am Fear Liath Mòr” in Scottish Gaelic.

The creature is reportedly huge. His impressive size commands attention and respect, leaving an indelible impression on all who encounter him in this awe-inspiring setting.

Climbers are often startled by the unmistakable presence of something big at the misty summit. A loud thumping sound gives away his identity.

Mysterious happenings were also reported in the sky, with vast dark blurs obscuring its view. The unearthly crunching and echoing footsteps further added to a chilling atmosphere that seemed to have an icy grasp around observers; some even felt cold touches on their skin.

Those who claim to have encountered him describe feelings of eerie dread while in his presence; he stands tall at over 10 feet and is said to be covered with short grey hair - leading some to speculate that he could be a more human-like relative of Bigfoot or the Sasquatch.

This beast is particularly terrifying as he doesn't resemble the expected bear sightings typically associated with these wilderness areas. There can be no confusion between a bear (even one walking on its hind legs), and the Grey Man, as it happened many times with Big Foot.

The Grey Man is allegedly a very tall humanoid-type figure, with broad shoulders and long arms, and it can’t be confused with an animal.

One of the people who first reported seeing Grey Man was Professor J. Norman Collie, an eminent scientist, and mountaineer, who achieved renown in both fields during his lifetime.

He made history when he led to the first ever medical X-Ray photograph, while he was a Professor of Organic Chemistry at University College London in 1896, as well as being a Fellow of the Royal Society for Science.

His climbing prowess saw him explore previously uncharted heights on Scotland’s Isle Skye and within various Alpine regions and 21 inaugural climbs up Canada's Rocky Mountains. Most notably he reached 8,000 meters while attempting to summit Naga Parbat of the Himalayas- widely acknowledged as one of deadliest mountains on Earth.

That’s why, when he addressed the public at the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Cairngorm Club in Aberdeen, his words were met by listeners with extra gravitas due to their source - adding even more impact to what he said about this unique experience.

"I was returning from the cairn on the summit in a mist when I began to think I heard something else than merely the noise of my own footsteps. For every few steps I took I heard a crunch, and then another crunch as if someone was walking after me but taking steps three or four times the length of my own. I said to myself, "This is all nonsense". I listened and heard it again, but could see nothing in the mist. As I walked on and the eerie crunch, crunch, sounded behind me, I was seized with terror and took to my heels, staggering blindly among the boulders for four or five miles nearly down to Rothiemurchus Forest. Whatever you make of it, I do not know, but there is something very queer about the top of Ben MacDhui and I will not go back there again by myself I know.", he said.

Professor Collie's controversial statements about the supernatural on Ben Macdui shocked many in the climbing and hill-walking community, sparking an outpouring of responses from respected adventurers. Apparently, these revelations struck a chord with numerous climbers who had similar experiences but were previously hesitant to speak out due to fear of being mocked or disbelieved.

Several other people spoke up about their encounters with Grey Man and some of these experiences are also included in Alastair Borthwick's book "Always a Little Further", about climbing the mountains of Scotland.

The mysterious Big Foot of Scotland has baffled scientists and psychoanalysts alike because sightings of this unknown being have been reported for decades alongside strange noises heard coming from deep within its foggy home.

Yet despite numerous theories as to what it could be, there is still no concrete explanation.

Psychologists suggest those who claim to witness these phenomena were likely either experiencing a heightened sense due to fatigue or solitude.

While that might be true, the only question remains – how come everybody who was lonely and tired had the same exact hallucination both on a sensorial and visual level?

