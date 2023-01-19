The Twins That Remembered Their Dead Sisters’ Lives: A Case for Reincarnation

Photo by Josue Michel on Unsplash

On a May morning in 1957, tragedy befell the small town of Hexham when an 11-year-old girl and her 6-year-old sister were struck by a reckless driver while going to church with their friend.

Joanna Pollock and Jacqueline could not have known that this would later become one of England's most memorable traffic accidents.

Following the heartbreaking loss of Joanna and Jacqueline, their parents John and Florence Pollock were filled with deep sorrow.

Yet amidst this grief, a seed of hope was planted when it was revealed that Florence had become pregnant – providing father John the belief that his two beloved daughters would be reborn in twin form.

But his wife wouldn’t hear of it, to the point that their long-lasting Catholic union was challenged when they were embroiled in a heated dispute over the notion of reincarnation.

Florence adamantly opposed her husband's thoughts on rebirth, escalating tensions to such an extreme that the marriage teetered on breaking up with reports indicating divorce proceedings had almost been initiated.

In a miracle of medical science, Florence gave birth to twin girls on October 4, 1958, despite her doctor's predictions that only one baby was in store because there had been no trace of twins in either parent's lineage.

Identical twins Jennifer and Gillian had a highly unusual characteristic: despite their identical genetic makeup, they each possessed distinctive birthmarks.

While Jennifer had a small mark on her left hip to coincide with one that Jacqueline used to have, she also sported an almost mirror-image mark on her forehead, just where Jacqueline used to have a scar.

In an incredible display of mysterious trans-generational knowledge, Gillian and Jennifer amazed their family with detailed memories of a life they never directly experienced.

When the twins were just three months old, they relocated with their parents eastward to Whitley Bay - although it was soon revealed that the girls had a deep connection with Hexham; despite never having lived in this small town themselves.

After a four-year absence, the family returned to Hexham and was astonished when their 4-year-old twin daughters pointed out landmarks they hadn't seen before - such as their sisters’ old school, abbey, and playground. Despite never having been there before, Gillian & Jacqueline seemed strangely familiar with all of these places - especially the beloved playground where their deceased siblings used to play.

In an extraordinary turn of events, the siblings also seemed to recall the toys that belonged to their late sisters.

Astonishingly enough, they did not only remember what each toy was but also its specific name and that it was given by Santa Claus and arranged them in exactly the same way as their sisters had done years ago.

Florence and John also observed an interesting similarity between the twins and their older sisters. They shared similar personalities, in addition to enjoying playing the same games and indulging in identical meals.

After years of resistance to John's suspicion that the twins had been "reincarnated," Florence was finally convinced when she overheard them discussing the car accident that happened in their past lives.

In an unsettling display of the paranormal, Florence had witnessed her daughters Gillian and Jennifer re-enacting their tragic car accident. From the tenderness of comforting words to referencing a birthmark from another childhood scarring incident, it appeared these games were more than just innocent fun - they seemed too real for comfort.

Gillian knew that the blood is coming from her sister’s eyes because that’s where the car hit her and she also pointed the scar on Jennifer’s forehead is from when she fell on a bucket. Of course, both events happened to their dead sisters, not to them.

The twins also had a unique fear of cars - so much so that the sound of an engine was enough to trigger nightmares and anxiety. Both Gillian and Jennifer would cling to each other at the sign of any nearby car and their father remembers them shouting that the car is coming for them during those moments.

Interestingly, after celebrating their fifth birthdays, the twins left behind the mysterious recollections of former lives as they advanced on their journey to childhood normality.

Even though neither twin remembered their initial memory of the accident any longer, Gillian later on remembered an astonishing detail - visions of herself at age four playing in a sandpit that perfectly matched the deceased sister's childhood home...in Whickham!

While there are many theories as to what caused the twin sisters to know things they could have no way of knowing, the most common one is that they were the reincarnation of their tragically deceased sisters.

Another option is that they were being given this info by their older brothers, although the parents are adamant that no information came from the family.

Is it possible, through a twist of supernatural luck, that the grief-stricken family has been gifted extra years with their beloved daughters who had previously passed away? Maybe.

The Pollock sisters inspired the world to once again believe in reincarnation, but as long as there is no proof of it, it’s nothing but a belief.

