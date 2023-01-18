Multiple Studies Find Common Food and Makeup Additive Responsible for Colon Cancer

Zoe Dixon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nVXy4_0kILDoWt00
Photo byNational Cancer InstituteonUnsplash

The culprit is the omnipresent titanium dioxide (E171), a component used to whiten a myriad of products, from food to cosmetics to everything under the sun.

According to Chemical Safety Facts, for over a hundred years, pure titanium dioxide has served as the foundation for an array of products in manufacturing industries and our daily lives.

With its bright white pigment, this fine powder is used to create paints, coatings, adhesives - even toothpaste!

Used across numerous sectors from cosmetics to automotive materials production, titanium dioxide serves myriad functions ranging from protecting us with sunscreen and pharmaceuticals to providing colorants in food or treating water contamination.

Sadly, however, a groundbreaking team of 15 scientists in Mexico has discovered an alarming link between the widely-used food additive and its toxicity and they published an article regarding it in the Toxicology journal in August of last year.

This new peer-reviewed article sheds light on the dangers posed by this artificial whitening pigment, bringing to the forefront questions about public safety standards for consumables. According to the study, titanium dioxide causes irreversible damage when it accumulates in the colon cells.

The popular food additive known to many has been mired in controversy since 2021, when the French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health & Safety announced that their findings support the safety claims. Scientists have discussed this issue at length - raising health concerns among consumers everywhere.

As a result, European consumers had to embrace a new way of eating.

At the beginning of 2022, manufacturers across Europe were given only six months to reformulate their food products and omit titanium dioxide from ingredients lists - as mandated by EU regulations.

Despite debates over the potential hazards of titanium dioxide, regulatory agencies from Canada and the U.S remain adamant that it is not a risk to human health.

However, the evidence is mounting. Mexican scientists discovered that it can accumulate in organs such as the spleen and liver and even be found in newborn babies’ feces or their mother's placenta.

French scientists supported these findings with their own studies that found that the infamous E171 has the potential to contribute to inflammatory bowel disease and colorectal cancer.

As worldwide cancer cases increase dramatically, there are still things we can do to avoid this harmful component from our households.

For example, one of the most widely used products where titanium oxide is present is toothpaste.

With many store-bought kinds of toothpaste containing titanium dioxide, natural oral care is often overlooked. Consider exploring alternative options for brushing your teeth, such as using baking soda or making a homemade version of all-natural toothpaste with ingredients you recognize and trust.

A great natural toothpaste recipe is easy, cheap, and healthy: mix baking soda, coconut oil, salt, and peppermint essential oil for fresh breath and a healthy sparkling white smile.

Another of the biggest culprits abounding in titanium oxide are store-bought sweets.

The component is widely used in processed sweets to make them more visually appealing and the only way to avoid them is to choose nature’s candy: naturally grown fruit or homemade sweet goods made with natural ingredients that have not been over-processed in factories.

For example, use dates instead of powdered sugar to sweeten cakes and use flour that you ground yourself from unprocessed cereals of your choice instead of bleached flour from the supermarket.

Other household items that you apply directly to your skin day after day are makeup and skin care. Make a habit out of checking labels for everything you use on your body and don’t buy the ones containing the harmful chemical.

You can buy from clean natural homemade small producers that care about your health and the environment or who knows, even make your own.

