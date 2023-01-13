Unexplained Illness in American Diplomats Believed to Result From Mysterious Noise Attacks

Photo by Joshua Sukoff on Unsplash

At the end of 2016, American officials stationed in Havana, Cuba mysteriously began to suffer from unexplainable physical symptoms such as severe hearing loss, dizziness, vertigo, and cognitive issues.

According to reports, some of the diplomats even had to return home prematurely, due to how serious their health complications were.

Most of the people affected believed them to be caused by a series of strange noises that they had been repeatedly hearing for a few days prior. These mysterious sound disturbances were most often heard in their homes or in hotel rooms and were described differently by each individual.

Some said they sounded like a high-pitched noise, others like a series of marbles rolling across the floor. And yet others that the noises seemed like a beam of sound pointed into their room, or that it had a distinct metallic quality to it.

The phenomenon led experts to believe that it may be more than just randomly occurring sounds.

As a first thought, everybody, officials and investigators alike, feared that the strange symptoms and sounds must be a sonic attack that the Cuban government was responsible for, which the Cuban officials vehemently denied.

Diplomatic relationships between the US and Cuba became tenser than ever, but soon it wasn’t just Americans that were reporting harassing sounds, but also Canadians from the same location. By the end of 2018, the number of people reporting symptoms was as high as 26 Americans and 13 Canadians.

The diplomats from both countries were extensively examined by doctors and medical professionals at the University of Pennsylvania, who were left mystified when treating the victims.

On top of nausea, headache, nosebleeds, and brain swelling, which are all concussive symptoms, the patients also suffered from inexplicable physical concussions. Despite extensive examinations, no evidence could be found to suggest they had experienced any actual head trauma.

The incident left the US State Department perplexed, so they launched an exhaustive inquiry to uncover what had transpired.

After a thorough examination of evidence and data, officials implicated a covert sonic device positioned near American diplomats' residences as being responsible for the event, but its presence there was not enough to determine that it also caused the injuries.

The CIA's stated that they know of no weaponry which could cause mysterious physical symptoms. This statement has been met with skepticism from some experts who point to the theory involving Cuban-deployed ultrasound devices as a possible source for these ailments, although there is little evidence to support this notion given its ultrasonic frequency range beyond human hearing acuity.

After further investigations, however, the FBI also ruled out this device as the source of the mysterious illnesses.

The conclusion that was eventually reached is beyond belief to everybody involved.

In an already confusing situation, investigators decided the record and examine the strange noises. And these recordings and their interpretations created even more controversy in an already delicate situation.

A pair of dedicated scientists allegedly uncovered what these sounds truly were: plaintive notes emitted by lovesick male crickets!

The song of an Indies short-tailed cricket was found to be astonishingly similar to the enigmatic recordings from Cuba. The synchronization was almost perfect when the scientists used the recording of the crickets in an indoor space, where the sounds they emitted would also bounce off the walls and objects present in the room.

Years after the event, this is the last official version of what happened in Havana. But what still baffles some people is how the sounds emitted by a few harmless insects were able to cause such extensive physical symptoms in so many people and not others and why so many pieces of the puzzle just don’t go together.

