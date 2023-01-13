The Mysterious Deaths of Nine Hikers in Heavy Snow Still Baffle the World Today

Zoe Dixon

Photo byAlessio SoggettionUnsplash

The mysterious icy deaths of nine hikers still baffle the world today

On the fateful night of February 1st, 1959, tragedy struck the mountain ranges of Ural, in what is now Russia. Nine ski-hikers perished under mysterious circumstances - an enduring mystery that has remained unsolved for decades.

The group of campers had gathered atop an isolated slope to have dinner and make preparations for sleep.

It’s important to note that these were no common hikers that just ventured off into the unknown, but an experienced trekking group from the Ural Polytechnical Institute.

What happened afterward remains shrouded in mystery as they never returned from their expedition, leaving friends and families with lingering questions about what could have gone wrong.

The incident had since been known as The Dyatlov Pass incident.

Searchers investigated the area the entire month, and on February 26th they finally made a grim discovery.

The hikers’ tent had been ripped from the inside, and a trail of unusual footprints led to the edge of nearby woods. Some of the footprints were wearing only socks or one shoe, others were completely barefoot, and they continued into a line of trees that were starting to form a forest.

In that forest, searchers discovered the bodies of the first 2 trekkers, barefoot and wearing nothing but underwear.

The initial medical examination suggested that hypothermia had been a factor, but upon further investigation, it became apparent this was not so. The deaths couldn’t have been caused solely by cold temperatures, but something even darker that still remained unknown.

Authorities were perplexed.

Each of the bodies found was bearing evidence too bizarre to comprehend.

One victim showed signs of a severe beating, while another presented third-degree burns. A further individual had reportedly thrown up blood and another inexplicably lost their tongue - with clothing belonging to all individuals proving radioactive in tests.

The authorities at the time determined that 6 of the 9 campers perished from hypothermia, with the remainder sustaining fatal physical trauma.

One victim, in particular, was afflicted by major skull damage while two others had severe chest injuries – one even portraying a small crack on their cranium. Most disturbingly however, four corpses were found lying in the running water of a creek, each accompanied by damaged soft tissue around the head and face area - including missing eyes for two bodies as well as lost tongues or eyebrows for others.

The investigators deemed the incident as caused by powerful natural forces, but the public wouldn’t have it. Nothing seemed natural about the hikers’ deaths.

As you might expect, a myriad of theories ensued as a result of what was still an unresolved case.

Those theories ranged from vicious animal attacks, a sudden encounter with the Russian Big Foot roaming the Ural Mountains, very powerful winds that carry high-density air, possible military or KGB involvement, alien interference, and other various paranormal activities.

One of the theories that stood out is a chilling natural phenomenon, the presence of infrasound in certain locations.

Although it is virtually undetectable to humans, this rare form of sound can cause significant distress including nausea, intense chills, and overwhelming panic.

It was deemed as a very real possibility that the hikers were affected by infrasound and in a mad panic broke open from their tent, threw away their clothes, and ran out into the heavy snow, eventually being killed by hypothermia.

As even the Russian authorities were unconvinced, Russia opened another investigation into the shocking incident in 2019 and concluded it in July 2020. The conclusion was that the campers were taken by surprise by a sudden and very forceful avalanche, a special kind also known as a slab avalanche.

Trying to save their lives, the hikers cut their tent open from the inside and ran for their lives, all the while being improperly clothed for heavy snow and freezing temperatures.

The impact of the avalanche, the low visibility, and hypothermia eventually led to their deaths, the authorities said.

While that’s a theory, the public is still rightfully unconvinced, due to the massive amount of contradicting evidence found at the scene, such as the undressed bodies, the missing body parts, and the radioactive clothes, to name just a few.

Though speculation rages on as to what could have caused the gruesome event, the researchers and the public were still left wondering if something more sinister – like an inhuman force- may lie at its source.

