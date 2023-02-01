Feed the Soul with Meals on Wheels Diablo Region

Photo by Feed The Soul | Meals on Wheels Diablo Region

Meals on Wheels Diablo Region launched its 3rd annual “Feed the Soul” campaign to raise $28,000 in 28 days to provide healthy breakfasts for low-income older adults. For food insecure seniors, a healthy breakfast can help make the difference between hunger and good health.

Older adults have been impacted by inflation and are twice as likely to be unable to live independently because of limited access to food. “Too many of our older neighbors face days when they don’t have enough to eat,” explains Caitlin Sly, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels Diablo Region. “Our Breakfast Bag Program has made a significant difference to the elders we serve, and the funds from the Feed the Soul campaign will allow MOW Diablo Region to keep up with the increasing need we see to provide free breakfasts for more older adults.”

The bags are filled with fresh fruit, yogurt, oatmeal, string cheese, hard-boiled eggs, salads, fresh fruit, and snackable vegetables. Clients who receive breakfast bags report less hunger, less anxiety over not having enough food, and feeling healthier overall. One appreciative senior got to the heart of the matter when she called the breakfast bags “food for the soul.”

Feed the Soul is sponsored by Chevron, and the media sponsors, NBC Bay Area, and Telemundo.

To learn more about Feed the Soul, please click here: https://donate.mowdr.org/give/451959/#!/donation/checkout