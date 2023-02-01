Feed the Soul with Meals on Wheels Diablo Region

Zoë Broussard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HugDO_0kZ0kCXB00
Photo byFeed The Soul | Meals on Wheels Diablo Region

Meals on Wheels Diablo Region launched its 3rd annual “Feed the Soul” campaign to raise $28,000 in 28 days to provide healthy breakfasts for low-income older adults. For food insecure seniors, a healthy breakfast can help make the difference between hunger and good health.

Older adults have been impacted by inflation and are twice as likely to be unable to live independently because of limited access to food. “Too many of our older neighbors face days when they don’t have enough to eat,” explains Caitlin Sly, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels Diablo Region. “Our Breakfast Bag Program has made a significant difference to the elders we serve, and the funds from the Feed the Soul campaign will allow MOW Diablo Region to keep up with the increasing need we see to provide free breakfasts for more older adults.”

The bags are filled with fresh fruit, yogurt, oatmeal, string cheese, hard-boiled eggs, salads, fresh fruit, and snackable vegetables. Clients who receive breakfast bags report less hunger, less anxiety over not having enough food, and feeling healthier overall. One appreciative senior got to the heart of the matter when she called the breakfast bags “food for the soul.”

Feed the Soul is sponsored by Chevron, and the media sponsors, NBC Bay Area, and Telemundo.

To learn more about Feed the Soul, please click here: https://donate.mowdr.org/give/451959/#!/donation/checkout

About Meals on Wheels Diablo Region: Helping over 7,500 seniors each year, our mission is to enhance the lives of older adults in Contra Costa County by providing coordinated care that enables them to live independently and with dignity. Our dedicated staff of experts connects seniors with essential services in Contra Costa County. We work to keep our elderly neighbors nourished, healthy, safe, and independent because we provide more than a meal. Learn more about our work here. As our list of seniors in need grows, so does our need for more volunteers. Help us support more seniors in the county! If you would like to get involved, please visit our website. We have open positions for employment, click here to join the team. Stay in the loop with our updates and announcements, “LIKE” and connect with us on Facebook!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Bay area# Food security# Hunger# Feed the soul# Meals on wheels

Comments / 0

Published by

Zoë Broussard is the current Communications Specialist for Meals on Wheels Diablo Region, the only Meals on Wheels that delivers BOTH meals and supportive services to seniors in Contra Costa County. Writings focus on community impact, senior resources, and aging advocacy. zbroussard@mowdr.org | Phone: (925) 482-2624

California State
93 followers

More from Zoë Broussard

Contra Costa County, CA

Don't Eat Lunch Alone!

If you’re 60 years old or older, or know someone who is, enjoy a delicious and nutritious lunch at one of the six Meals on Wheels café locations in Contra Costa County. Each café location puts together a new menu each month. A typical lunch includes an entrée (beef, chicken, pork, fish, or pasta), salad, and dessert. The cafés provide meals to seniors free of charge but accepts optional donations of $3.00 per meal.

Read full story
2 comments
Contra Costa County, CA

We Have the Meals, We Need the Wheels

Photo byZoe Broussard | Meals on Wheels Diablo Region. Meals on Wheels Diablo Region is currently hiring delivery associates to support the growing number of senior clients throughout East & Central Contra Costa County. Drivers pick up meals, deliver them to homebound older adults who cannot cook for themselves, then return the empty containers to the pickup location. Deliveries take about two hours and cover about 20 senior homes. Part-time drivers work Monday through Friday, starting at 9:30 am.

Read full story
3 comments
Walnut Creek, CA

Walnut Creek Seniors’ Lunch Café at Temporary New Location

​Walnut Creek Seniors who enjoy lunch at the Community Center will now be meeting at a new location: Hillside Covenant Church, 2060 Magnolia Way, Walnut Creek, CA, 94595. The move is temporary while the Community Center is being renovated. The Café is open Monday through Wednesday, and Fridays, and is closed on Thursdays.

Read full story
Orinda, CA

Rotary Club of Orinda Makes a Holiday Donation

The Rotary Club of Orinda presented Meals on Wheels Diablo Region with a special donation to support our elderly neighbors. The club's members also support MOW Diablo Region by delivering meals and ensuring that local older adults stay nourished.

Read full story
Contra Costa County, CA

They Are Feeding the Hidden Hungry

Editor's note: This story originally appeared in thepress.net, which covers stories in Brentwood, Discovery Bay, Oakley, and Antioch*. Volunteers for the Diablo Region chapter of Meals on Wheels help deliver food to the “hidden hungry,” such as home-bound seniors.Photo byMeals on Wheels Diablo Region.

Read full story
Contra Costa County, CA

Making the Holiday Brighter for Seniors

Photo bySupport a Senior with Meals on Wheels Diablo Region. The holidays can be a difficult time for many people, but it can be especially hard for isolated and vulnerable seniors across the County. Meals on Wheels Diablo Region brightened up the holiday for those who are alone with a special holiday meal.

Read full story
Contra Costa County, CA

5 Ways to Give Back during the Holiday Season

If you are searching for an exciting way to give back during the holiday season, look no further! Meals on Wheels Diablo Region is seeking volunteers to support their senior services.

Read full story
Walnut Creek, CA

MOW Diablo Region Executive Director Delivers Thanksgiving Meals to Homebound Seniors

Meals on Wheels Executive Director, Caitlin Sly, delivered thanksgiving-themed meals to homebound seniors in Walnut Creek.Photo byZoe Broussard | Meals on Wheels Diablo Region. (November 23, 2022 – Walnut Creek) Caitlin Sly, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels Diablo Region knew she would need to roll up her sleeves to help the organization’s critical work. It’s important that older adults were fed and safe during power outages, the pandemic, a dramatic increase in the need for services, and most recently a fire at the organization’s Walnut Creek headquarters.

Read full story
Walnut Creek, CA

Meals on Wheels Kicks off Subaru Share the Love Event

(November 21, 2022 – Walnut Creek) Subaru’s 15th Share the Love Event kicked off on November 17th. To celebrate Subaru’s longtime support of Meals on Wheels Diablo Region, Sherry Nadworny, Director of Development and Community Relations, brought sweet treats to the Diablo Subaru of Walnut Creek.

Read full story
Walnut Creek, CA

MOW Diablo Region Finds Temporary Office Space After Headquarters Fire

Meals on Wheels Diablo Region’s staff have been working remotely since a fire on September 24th forced them out of their building in Walnut Creek. Thanks to the generosity of BPM-certified public accountants, the staff will now have temporary office space at 2001 North Main Street, Suite 300.

Read full story
Walnut Creek, CA

A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal Delivery

When a fire ripped through a storage room and damaged its Walnut Creek headquarters on Saturday, September 24th, Meals on Wheels Diablo Region never missed a beat. Despite the building being completely inoperable, meal deliveries and other essential services that keep seniors nourished and safe at home continued as usual Monday morning.

Read full story
Danville, CA

Jiffy Lube Partners with Meals on Wheels Diablo Region

Jiffy Lube is collaborating with Meals on Wheels Diablo Region as a part of their Drive to Do More commitment to support charities and volunteers nationwide. From October 1 to October 31, customers who receive oil changes, tire rotations, or other vehicle maintenance will be able to donate $3 to Meals on Wheels at check-out.

Read full story
Contra Costa County, CA

A Fire Won't Stop Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Services

Supportive services like Fall Prevention, exercise classes, Friendly Visitors, Care Management, will also continue uninterrupted. The fire was contained in a second-floor storage room and any structural damage appears minor. “We are assessing the situation to see when staff will be able to reenter the building,” adds Sly. “During Covid, most of our staff were able to work from home without any disruption to services, in fact, no client ever missed a meal. Our staff and volunteers are resilient…”

Read full story
Contra Costa County, CA

Five Contra Costa County Schools Recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

The Contra Costa County Office of Education Recently Announced that Five Contra Costa County schools were selected as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. According to the recent press release, the state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond congratulated the Contra Costa County Schools along with 24 other schools throughout the state last week.

Read full story
2 comments
Concord, CA

Meeting Community Needs with Latin American Inspired Home-Delivered Meals

Meals on Wheels (MOW) Diablo Region and the Mt. Diablo Unified School District (MDUSD) are working together to provide Latin American-inspired home-delivered meals to meet the needs of the growing Latino population served by MOW Diablo Region. The nonprofit has long understood the importance of providing culturally relevant services to the seniors it serves. Starting in August, MOW Diablo Region began the Cultural Cuisine pilot program serving 10,000 meals to vulnerable seniors in Concord and Bay Point.

Read full story
San Ramon, CA

Support MOW Diablo Region with a Delicious Italian Dinner!

Gianni’s Italian Bistro in San Ramon has a deep commitment to supporting nonprofits through its Tips for Change program. On September 19th, you can support Meals on Wheels Diablo Region while enjoying a fabulous Italian meal.

Read full story
Contra Costa County, CA

Where There's a Will, There's a Way to Give!

August is National Make-A-Will Month. For many of us, making a will is something we keep putting off, but having one is incredibly important. Making a will allows you to ensure that your wishes are met so that your assets, your beloved possessions, and even your pets are taken care of after your passing.

Read full story
Contra Costa County, CA

Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa County

Are you looking for a rewarding pastime that will really make a difference in someone's life? Meals on Wheels Diablo Region seeks support from residents in West County, including but not limited to: El Cerrito, Hercules, San Pablo, Pinole, and Richmond to support their rapidly growing​ list of senior clients. They need your help to continue to provide companionship, transportation, and fall prevention classes to our older neighbors.

Read full story
1 comments
Contra Costa County, CA

Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Delivery Associates

Delivering meals to a local senior(Meals on Wheels Diablo Region) Are you looking for a rewarding part-time job that will really make a difference in someone’s life? Meals on Wheels Diablo Region is URGENTLY seeking Delivery Associates to deliver meals to our senior clients in Contra Costa County. They have the greatest need in Brentwood, Antioch, Pittsburg, Concord, Martinez, and surrounding East County cities, but they are open to accepting delivery associates from all over the County!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy