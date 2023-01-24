Don't Eat Lunch Alone!

Photo by Meals on Wheels Diablo Region

If you’re 60 years old or older, or know someone who is, enjoy a delicious and nutritious lunch at one of the six Meals on Wheels café locations in Contra Costa County.

Each café location puts together a new menu each month. A typical lunch includes an entrée (beef, chicken, pork, fish, or pasta), salad, and dessert. The cafés provide meals to seniors free of charge but accepts optional donations of $3.00 per meal.

“Most people come to our cafés for socialization,” explains Meals on Wheels Diablo Region’s Café Program Specialist Bonnie Paulson. “After being home during COVID, people are happy to get out and make new friends while sharing a meal.” Reservations are required, call (925) 482 - 8753 the business day prior to attending.

The Concord Senior Center is a lively and eventful location with Bingo every Wednesday. The Café there will have a special Valentine’s Day celebration on February 14, 2023 where attendees will decorate cookies, enjoy a letter-writing station, and compete in a themed raffle! The Concord Trips & Tours Program for Adults 50 & Better has exciting day trips and extended travel opportunities for domestic and international adventures! For details about any classes or trips, reach out to the Program Coordinator, Habad "Abid" Ahmad at (925) 671-3017.

At the Pittsburg Senior Center, MOW Diablo Region is offering a free "Young at Heart" Strength Training class to help prevent falls. Come for class and stay for lunch at the Café!

The Café at the Ambrose Community Center in Bay Point hosts weekly Zumba classes before lunch, and bingo on Friday afternoons. The café will have a special Valentine’s Day celebration as well, and reservations are required!

For information about other Café sites, visit Meals on Wheels Diablo Region’s website at https://www.mowdiabloregion.org/cafes.