Walnut Creek, CA

Walnut Creek Seniors’ Lunch Café at Temporary New Location

Zoë Broussard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sk9K3_0k8xAtXC00
Photo byHillside Covenant Church

​Walnut Creek Seniors who enjoy lunch at the Community Center will now be meeting at a new location: Hillside Covenant Church, 2060 Magnolia Way, Walnut Creek, CA, 94595.  The move is temporary while the Community Center is being renovated.  The Café is open Monday through Wednesday, and Fridays, and is closed on Thursdays.

"The church was kind enough to approach us after they heard about the remodel. This new location is a lovely, easy to get to spot that is just 2 miles from our current cafe site, flat and easy to navigate and there’s free parking,” explains Meals on Wheels Diablo Region’s Café Program Specialist, Bonnie Paulson. “The best news is that we have been able to open up on a fourth day. This is something that our Walnut Creek seniors have been requesting for some time."

The Cafés serve lunches to seniors at various locations in Contra Costa County. Lunches are nutritious, well-balanced, and low-salt. A typical lunch includes an entrée (beef, chicken, pork, fish, or pasta), salad, and dessert. Each café location puts together a new menu each month. The meals are provided to seniors (60 years and older) free of charge. Guests under 60 are also welcome to join and will be charged $6.00 per meal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rd329_0k8xAtXC00
Photo byMeals on Wheels Diablo Region

The city will be offering rides to and from the cafe on Tuesdays on a first come first served basis. If rides are needed, please contact the Community Center transportation team at 925-295-1490. For lunch reservations, please call 925-482-8753 the business day prior by 12:30 pm. 

For information about other Café sites visit Meals on Wheels Diablo Region’s website at https://www.mowdiabloregion.org/cafes.

Zoë Broussard obtained a Master of Arts in Media Psychology in April 2022 and specialized in persuasion, social behavior, social media, and digital communication. She currently serves as the Communications Specialist for Meals on Wheels Diablo Region, the only Meals on Wheels that delivers BOTH meals and supportive services to seniors in Contra Costa County. Her writings focus on community impact, senior resources, and various forms of local storytelling on aging. Contact: zbroussard@mowdr.org | Phone: (925) 482-2624

