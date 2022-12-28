Rotary Club of Orinda Makes a Holiday Donation

Photo by Meals on Wheels Diablo Region

The Rotary Club of Orinda presented Meals on Wheels Diablo Region with a special donation to support our elderly neighbors.

The club's members also support MOW Diablo Region by delivering meals and ensuring that local older adults stay nourished.

"It is a good feeling for us Rotarians to help once a week to deliver lunch to seniors," said Rodney Lal, President of the Orinda Rotary Club. "Our holiday donation will surely help seniors during this Holiday season."

The Rotary Club of Orinda was established in 1949, and the organization is committed to service in our community and beyond. Over these many years, they have been dedicated to the establishment and improvements of many Orinda institutions, facilities, and programs. For more information, visit their website at: https://orindarotary.org.

About Meals on Wheels Diablo Region: Helping over 7,500 seniors each year, our mission is to enhance the lives of older adults in Contra Costa County by providing coordinated care that enables them to live independently and with dignity. Our dedicated staff of experts connects seniors with essential services in Contra Costa County. We work to keep our elderly neighbors nourished, healthy, safe, and independent because we provide more than a meal.