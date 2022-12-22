Making the Holiday Brighter for Seniors

Photo by Support a Senior with Meals on Wheels Diablo Region

The holidays can be a difficult time for many people, but it can be especially hard for isolated and vulnerable seniors across the County. Meals on Wheels Diablo Region brightened up the holiday for those who are alone with a special holiday meal.

Photo by Meals on Wheels Diablo Region delivers smiles to seniors during the holiday season

During the holiday week, MOW Diablo Region distributed a meal with all the fixings prepared by Boston Market and made possible through the generous donation of Home Instead and Honor.

Photo by Meals on Wheels Diablo Region

“While family and friends will be sharing a meal around the dining room table, there are elders who will be alone,” says Bonnie Paulson, Café Program Specialist. “The smiles on the faces of our clients when they receive these special meals are like a holiday gift to us and our volunteers. It feels good to know that we can make the holiday better for our senior neighbors.”

About Meals on Wheels Diablo Region: Helping over 7,500 seniors each year, our mission is to enhance the lives of older adults in Contra Costa County by providing coordinated care that enables them to live independently and with dignity. Our dedicated staff of experts connects seniors with essential services in Contra Costa County. We work to keep our elderly neighbors nourished, healthy, safe, and independent because we provide more than a meal. Learn more about our work here. As our list of seniors in need grows, so does our need for more volunteers. Help us support more seniors in the county! If you would like to get involved, please visit our website. We have several open positions for employment, click here to join the team. Stay in the loop with our updates and announcements, “LIKE” and connect with us on Facebook!