Meals on Wheels Kicks off Subaru Share the Love Event

(November 21, 2022 – Walnut Creek) Subaru’s 15th Share the Love Event kicked off on November 17th. To celebrate Subaru’s longtime support of Meals on Wheels Diablo Region, Sherry Nadworny, Director of Development and Community Relations, brought sweet treats to the Diablo Subaru of Walnut Creek.

Meals on Wheels Diablo Region LOVES Diablo Subaru of Walnut Creek! Photo by Zoe Broussard | Meals on Wheels Diablo Region

As part of a national partnership with Meals on Wheels America, Subaru of America, Inc. will donate $250 for every new vehicle purchased or leased to the purchaser’s choice of participating charities – one of which is Meals on Wheels Diablo Region – from November 17, 2022, through January 3, 2023. Since the Subaru Share the Love Event began in 2008, Subaru and its participating retailers have donated nearly 4 million meals and helped provide friendly visits to seniors being served by local Meals on Wheels programs across the country.

“We have appreciated the support of Diablo Subaru,” explains Nadworny. “They have helped us deliver meals to our clients and have encouraged Subaru buyers to support MOW Diablo Region. Their commitment to our seniors is truly admirable.”

For more information on the Share the Love Event, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/sharethelove.

About Meals on Wheels Diablo Region: Helping over 7,500 seniors each year, our mission is to enhance the lives of older adults in Contra Costa County by providing coordinated care that enables them to live independently and with dignity. Our dedicated staff of experts connects seniors with essential services in Contra Costa County. We work to keep our elderly neighbors nourished, healthy, safe, and independent because we provide more than a meal.