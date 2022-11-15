MOW Diablo Region Finds Temporary Office Space After Headquarters Fire

Meals on Wheels Diablo Region’s staff have been working remotely since a fire on September 24th forced them out of their building in Walnut Creek. Thanks to the generosity of BPM-certified public accountants, the staff will now have temporary office space at 2001 North Main Street, Suite 300.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of support from the community, both from individuals and businesses. The space offered by BPM allows our staff to work together again,” says Caitlin Sly. “Staff have been working from home and for those who couldn’t, Office Evolution has already provided short-term temporary workspace.”

MOW Diablo Region staff in the temporary office space in Walnut Creek, CA. Zoe Broussard | Meals on Wheels Diablo Region

According to Sly, the fire and the dislocation it caused has been stressful, but the staff and volunteers are resilient. “We are all proud that no client missed a meal or service. It is the commitment to our mission that drives us to ensure seniors are nourished and safe.”

MOW Diablo Region’s services grew exponentially during the pandemic. The 50% increase in demand the organization experienced since 2020 has not shown any signs of decreasing because seniors are the fastest-growing segment of the population in the County. Volunteers are always needed, and financial support is welcome. A special fire fund has been set up to help with the unforeseen expenses the organization will experience as a result of the fire.

About Meals on Wheels Diablo Region: Helping over 7,500 seniors each year, our mission is to enhance the lives of older adults in Contra Costa County by providing coordinated care that enables them to live independently and with dignity. Our dedicated staff of experts connects seniors with essential services in Contra Costa County. We work to keep our elderly neighbors nourished, healthy, safe, and independent because we provide more than a meal. Learn more about our work here. As our list of seniors in need grows, so does our need for more volunteers. Help us support more seniors in the county! If you would like to get involved, please visit our website. We have several open positions for employment, click here to join the team. Stay in the loop with our updates and announcements, “LIKE” and connect with us on Facebook!