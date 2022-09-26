A Fire Won't Stop Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Services

Meals on Wheels Diablo Region

Supportive services like Fall Prevention, exercise classes, Friendly Visitors, Care Management, will also continue uninterrupted.

The fire was contained in a second-floor storage room and any structural damage appears minor. “We are assessing the situation to see when staff will be able to reenter the building,” adds Sly. “During Covid, most of our staff were able to work from home without any disruption to services, in fact, no client ever missed a meal. Our staff and volunteers are resilient…”

MOW Diablo Region is already speaking to other organizations to arrange for temporary office space for its most essential workers. “We are so grateful for the offers to help,” says Sly. “The community recognizes the important service we provide to vulnerable seniors. Without MOW Diablo Region many seniors would go hungry.”

Volunteers were notified of the situation on Sunday and clients should not see any change to their delivery times.

If you have questions about meal delivery, volunteer assignments or how you can help, please call 925-937-8311 or reach out to us online at info@mowdr.org. For press, please contact Sherry Nadworny at snadworny@mowdr.org.

About Meals on Wheels Diablo Region: Helping over 7,000 seniors each year, our mission is to enhance the lives of older adults in Contra Costa County by providing coordinated care that enables them to live independently and with dignity. Our dedicated staff of experts connects seniors with essential services in Contra Costa County. We work to keep our elderly neighbors nourished, healthy, safe, and independent because we provide more than a meal. As our list of seniors in need grows, so does our need for more volunteers. Help us support more seniors in the county! If you would like to get involved, please visit our website. We have several open positions for employment, click here to join the team. Stay in the loop with our updates and announcements, “LIKE” and connect with us on Facebook!