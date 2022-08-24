Support MOW Diablo Region with a Delicious Italian Dinner!

Gianni’s Italian Bistro in San Ramon has a deep commitment to supporting nonprofits through its Tips for Change program. On September 19th, you can support Meals on Wheels Diablo Region while enjoying a fabulous Italian meal.

Tips for Change 2022 Meals on Wheels Diablo Region

Here's how it works – When you dine at Gianni’s on Monday, September 19th, your waitstaff will be MOW Diablo Region employees working to earn your tips. Additionally, the organization will receive 10% of sales on orders, and an anonymous donor will match whatever we raise up to $3,000! The impact of your participation will be doubled!

The funds raised from Tips for Change will help MOW Diablo Region continue delivering meals and supportive services to vulnerable seniors, who are often the hidden hungry because they live alone, have a fragile support system, and are unable to get to the supermarket or prepare a meal. Helping over 6,700 seniors each year, our mission is to enhance the lives of older adults in Contra Costa County by providing coordinated care that enables them to live independently and with dignity. Our dedicated staff of experts connects seniors with essential services in Contra Costa County. We work to keep our elderly neighbors nourished, healthy, safe, and independent because we provide more than a meal. Last year, the organization delivered over 500,000 meals ensuring that our elderly neighbors did not go hungry.

Please support Meals on Wheels Diablo Region, meet our staff, and enjoy a wonderful dining experience at Gianni’s Italian Bistro, a local restaurant dedicated to helping the community. Reserve a table online or call Gianni's at 925.820.6969. Indoor and outdoor dining is available, and take-out orders also apply to the fundraiser. Gianni's Italian Bistro is located at 2065 San Ramon Valley Blvd., San Ramon.

We hope you can join us!