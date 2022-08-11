Where There's a Will, There's a Way to Give!

August is National Make-A-Will Month. For many of us, making a will is something we keep putting off, but having one is incredibly important. Making a will allows you to ensure that your wishes are met so that your assets, your beloved possessions, and even your pets are taken care of after your passing.

Debby Hudson / Unsplash

A will can prevent family conflict during a very difficult time, it eliminates confusion, and it ensures that what you want to do for those you most care about takes place.

If you have a will, experts suggest reviewing and revising it every 3-5 years, as your situation and

relationships may have changed. When revising or making a will, make sure you’ve named beneficiaries of your non-probate assets, like your life insurance policies or retirement accounts. There are online templates to help you make your own will or contact your lawyer or financial adviser.

You may also want to consider naming a charity as a beneficiary of these assets as another great way to leave a lasting impact. Creating a legacy through planned giving with Meals on Wheels Diablo Region ensures that vulnerable seniors will continue to have lifesaving meals and support services available. Your legacy during your lifetime and after will make a difference in the lives of seniors who depend on Meals on Wheels Diablo Region.

Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Home-Delivered Meals

For more than 50 years, Meals on Wheels Diablo Region has improved the lives of vulnerable seniors living in Contra Costa County by delivering nutritious meals and supportive services that allow seniors to remain in their homes, safely and with dignity. As a full-service organization, we are dedicated to addressing all of the needs of the seniors we serve. In addition to meal delivery, we provide exercise and fall prevention classes, home safety modifications, elder abuse prevention, and much more.

Thanks for your support! Meals on Wheels Diablo Region

If you’d like to make a gift that provides a lasting legacy to Meals on Wheels Diablo Region and allows us to continue delivering meals and supportive services into the future, click to visit their website.