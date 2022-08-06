Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa County

Zoë Broussard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r8S1h_0h6jsNCb00
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region

Are you looking for a rewarding pastime that will really make a difference in someone's life? Meals on Wheels Diablo Region seeks support from residents in West County, including but not limited to: El Cerrito, Hercules, San Pablo, Pinole, and Richmond to support their rapidly growing​ list of senior clients. They need your help to continue to provide companionship, transportation, and fall prevention classes to our older neighbors.

“I like the feeling of doing something for somebody,” says Friendly Visitor, Elinor. “I think everyone should volunteer somewhere. There are people out there who need a friend or just someone to talk to. If you can make somebody smile, why not? What have you got to lose?”. Whether it's leading a fun exercise class or hopping on a weekly phone call with a senior friend, your time and energy will be well appreciated.

Here's more information on MOW Diablo Region’s current volunteer opportunities and how to get started:

Friendly Visitors, Friendly Helpers, and Friendly Callers

Friendships are fun at any age! A growing number of seniors are isolated and can’t visit their
friends and family as much as they used to. This is especially true for seniors
who don’t drive. If you are interested in providing some company, a friendly
phone call, an errand to an isolated elder, sign up to volunteer for the Friendly Visitors, Callers,
and Helpers program. We match older adults with volunteers for weekly one-hour
visits, phone calls, or errands. Click to apply: https://www.mowdiabloregion.org/sign-up-volunteer.

Fall Prevention Class Coaches

We have a new volunteer opportunity for coaches with our Matter of Balance Classes. A Matter of Balance is a program designed to help older adults manage concerns about falls and promotes increased physical activity. Volunteer Coaches help participants become more confident about managing falls, help to identify ways to reduce falls, and lead exercises to help increase strength and balance. Click to apply: https://www.mowdiabloregion.org/sign-up-volunteer.

Join an organization with exceptional, caring people and a wonderful mission to help older adults remain healthy and independent, with dignity for as long as possible. Paid positions are also available. Click to apply: https://www.mowdiabloregion.org/careers.

East-coast native Zoë Broussard obtained a Master of Arts in Media Psychology in April 2022 and specialized in Persuasion, Social Behavior, Social Media, and Digital Communication. She shares news and stories related to local businesses, local creatives, government programs, community events, non-profit work, volunteer opportunities, senior support resources, and more for people from all walks of life. She currently works as the Communications Specialist for Meals on Wheels Diablo Region, the only Meals on Wheels that delivers meals and supportive services to seniors in Contra Costa County. She is also the CEO and primary consultant of Booah Media. Contact: zbroussard@mowdr.org | Phone: (925) 482-2624

