Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Delivery Associates

Zoë Broussard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X26Ro_0gPsuuYQ00
Delivering meals to a local senior(Meals on Wheels Diablo Region)

Are you looking for a rewarding part-time job that will really make a difference in someone’s life? Meals on Wheels Diablo Region is URGENTLY seeking Delivery Associates to deliver meals to our senior clients in Contra Costa County. They have the greatest need in Brentwood, Antioch, Pittsburg, Concord, Martinez, and surrounding East County cities, but they are open to accepting delivery associates from all over the County!

Seniors are the hidden hungry and the meal we deliver is often the only meal they will eat all day. And often the brief interaction with the Delivery Associate may be the only person a senior will see all day. In addition to hourly pay, Delivery Associates receive mileage reimbursement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25riV7_0gPsuuYQ00
Join an organization with exceptional, caring people and a wonderful mission to help older adults remain nourished, safe, healthy, and independent at home with dignity.

Other positions are available as well. Click to apply: https://www.mowdiabloregion.org/careers.

If you have any friends or family looking to earn some extra cash while making a difference in their community, please share this information with them!

About Meals on Wheels Diablo Region: Helping over 7,500 seniors each year, our mission is to enhance the lives of older adults in Contra Costa County by providing coordinated care that enables them to live independently and with dignity. Our dedicated staff of experts connects seniors with essential services in Contra Costa County. We work to keep our elderly neighbors nourished, healthy, safe, and independent because we provide more than a meal. Learn more about our work here. As our list of seniors in need grows, so does our need for more volunteers. Help us support more seniors in the county! If you would like to volunteer with us, please click here.

East-coast native Zoë Broussard obtained a Master of Arts in Media Psychology in April 2022 and specialized in Persuasion, Social Behavior, Social Media, and Digital Communication. She shares news and stories related to local businesses, local creatives, government programs, community events, non-profit work, volunteer opportunities, senior support resources, and more for people from all walks of life. She currently works as the Communications Specialist for Meals on Wheels Diablo Region, the only Meals on Wheels that delivers meals and supportive services to seniors in Contra Costa County. She is also the CEO and primary consultant of Booah Media. Contact: zbroussard@mowdr.org | Phone: (925) 482-2624

