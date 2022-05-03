5 Ways to "Spring" into Volunteering

Zoë Broussard

5 Ways to "Spring" into Volunteering

If you are searching for an exciting way to give back this Spring season, Meals on Wheels Diablo Region is seeking volunteers to support their senior services!

Here are five exciting volunteer opportunities to get you out of the house and into the community this Spring:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hMoHc_0fQq9vBF00
Silvia Jansen

1. Become a Volunteer Friendly Helper

Meals on Wheels Diablo Region has a long list of seniors across Contra Costa County who are in need of help from Friendly Helpers. As a Friendly Helper, you can help run errands for seniors who cannot do so for themselves. The errands you’ll do as a Friendly Helper are based on the senior’s needs. The Meals on Wheels Diablo Region staff will work with you to find tasks that fit your schedule. Some errands include taking a senior to their doctor’s appointments, going grocery shopping with an older adult, and other functions that help our elderly neighbors in their daily endeavors.

Friendly Helpers are asked to complete at least two errands each month, making it perfect for people who want to make a difference despite busy schedules. This growing program allows seniors to continue to live independently and with dignity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KUp1U_0fQq9vBF00
Anupam Mahapatra

2. Become a Volunteer Coach: Matter of Balance Classes

Volunteer Matter of Balance Class Coaches help participants become more confident about managing falls, help to identify ways to reduce falls, and lead exercises to help increase strength and balance. These virtual classes are held on Zoom twice a week for a little over four weeks or once a week for nine weeks.

MOW Diablo Region offers free training to volunteers interested in becoming Certified Coaches and provides all the tools needed to lead classes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wgrvO_0fQq9vBF00
Kelly Sikkema

3. Become a Volunteer Coach: Young at Heart Strength Training Classes

Volunteer Young at Heart Strength Training Coaches support senior health and wellness by assisting older adults in building strength, improving balance, and maintaining flexibility. Classes meet weekly for one hour (time commitment of one and a half to four and a half hours per week depending on placement). Classes are currently only offered in East and West County.

Volunteers must be willing to drive to areas such as Concord, San Pablo, Rodeo, Bay Point, and Pittsburg.

MOW Diablo Region offers free training to volunteers interested in becoming Certified Coaches and provides all the tools needed to lead classes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HyISu_0fQq9vBF00
Mira Kireeva

4. Become a Volunteer Meal Delivery Driver

Meals on Wheels Diablo Region's volunteer drivers deliver hot, nutritious meals every weekday to seniors in Contra Costa County that are homebound and unable to cook or shop for themselves. The driver's quick visit also serves as a health and wellness check and an additional source of social connection.

Once a week, drivers pick up and deliver 12-16 meals to homebound seniors. Meals are packaged in thermal containers and are delivered between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21H9UF_0fQq9vBF00
Joyce Busola

5. Become a Volunteer Friendly Caller

If you prefer to create friendships over the phone, you can become a Friendly Caller, which provides seniors a connection to another person even though they might not be able to go out. This is a great opportunity for anyone who wants to brighten a senior's day through friendship and conversation. Our seniors experience a lot of joy from conversations with our Friendly Callers.

If you are interested in learning more about becoming a volunteer with Meals on Wheels Diablo Region, please email LDavenport@MOWDR.org.

Your caring and dedication allows Meals on Wheels Diablo Region to help elders in our community maintain the best quality of life possible. All of these fantastic volunteer opportunities support Meals on Wheels Diablo Region’s ability to provide #MoreThanAMeal.

Don't forget to give us a "LIKE" on Facebook for updates on senior supportive services provided by Meals on Wheels Diablo Region.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# aging# volunteer# spring activities# spring# seniors

Comments / 0

Published by

East-coast native Zoë Broussard obtained a Master of Arts in Media Psychology in April 2022 and specialized in Persuasion, Social Behavior, Social Media, and Digital Communication. She shares news and stories related to local businesses, government programs, community events, non-profit work, volunteer opportunities, senior support resources, and more for people from all walks of life in the Bay Area. She currently works as the Communications Specialist for Meals on Wheels Diablo Region, the only Meals on Wheels that delivers meals and supportive services to seniors in Contra Costa County. Contact: zbroussard@mowdr.org | Phone: (925) 482-2624

California State
10 followers

More from Zoë Broussard

Contra Costa County, CA

Loneliness Can Be Deadly for Seniors; Friendship Can Save Lives!

As time passes, many older adults attend too many funerals. Friendships that lasted and carried them for decades fall short when connections are lost. Many seniors wake up and go about their day, not knowing whether or not they will speak to another person for the entire day.

Read full story
Brentwood, CA

Seniors 60+ in Brentwood Enjoy a Delicious Brunch at Chapala Mexican Restaurant on Tuesdays and Thursdays

Meals on Wheels Diablo Region and Café Costa Announced a new initiative that allows local seniors in Brentwood, CA to enjoy a Mexican Brunch from Chapala Mexican Restaurant on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM.

Read full story
Walnut Creek, CA

MOW Diablo Region Executive Director Caitlin Sly Honored with "Woman of the Year" Recognition by California District 14

Walnut Creek, CA (March 2022) – On March 8th, 2022 also known as International Women’s Day, Assemblymember Grayson of District 14 announced that Caitlin Sly, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels Diablo Region is being honored as Assembly District 14’s 2022 Woman of the Year. In Assemblymember Grayson’s words: “Caitlin has spent her career fighting hunger in Contra Costa County. After 12 years with the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano, she joined Meals on Wheels Diablo Region as Executive Director in January of 2020. Guiding the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic, she was able to expand programs and create new initiatives that help provide more food to low-income seniors in our community.

Read full story
Lafayette, CA

Lafayette Teen Jake Hammerman Receives Award for Volunteerism with Meals on Wheels Diablo Region

(Lafayette, CA – March 31, 2022) Lafayette teen Jake Hammerman has won the 2022 Youth Hall of Fame Volunteerism Award for the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors’ 28th Annual Cesar E. Chavez Commemorative Celebration. "We recognize our 2022 Youth Hall of Fame awardees whose commitment to service and community are to be applauded," said Board Chair, Supervisor Karen Mitchoff.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy