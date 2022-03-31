MOW Diablo Region Executive Director Caitlin Sly Honored with "Woman of the Year" Recognition by California District 14

Image via Meals on Wheels Diablo Region

Walnut Creek, CA (March 2022) – On March 8th, 2022 also known as International Women’s Day, Assemblymember Grayson of District 14 announced that Caitlin Sly, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels Diablo Region is being honored as Assembly District 14’s 2022 Woman of the Year. In Assemblymember Grayson’s words: “Caitlin has spent her career fighting hunger in Contra Costa County. After 12 years with the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano, she joined Meals on Wheels Diablo Region as Executive Director in January of 2020. Guiding the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic, she was able to expand programs and create new initiatives that help provide more food to low-income seniors in our community.

Caitlin is deeply involved in our community and currently serves on the Board of Directors of Meals on Wheels California, the Greater Concord CA Chamber of Commerce, and the Walnut Creek Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau. She is committed to advocating on behalf of underserved elders so that they can remain healthy and independent. I'm thrilled to be able to shine a light on Caitlin's work to fight hunger in our community, and to recognize her with this well-deserved honor.”

This is the first time Caitlin Sly has received this award from the district, she states: “I am incredibly grateful and humbled to receive such an honor. I appreciate Assemblymember Grayson and all he does for women in our community.” For more information on how you can volunteer, contribute, or advocate for the seniors in the community with MOW Diablo Region this March, visit www.mowdiabloregion.org