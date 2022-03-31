Walnut Creek, CA

MOW Diablo Region Executive Director Caitlin Sly Honored with "Woman of the Year" Recognition by California District 14

Zoë Broussard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38PKfQ_0evpUXVe00
Image via Meals on Wheels Diablo Region

Walnut Creek, CA (March 2022) – On March 8th, 2022 also known as International Women’s Day, Assemblymember Grayson of District 14 announced that Caitlin Sly, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels Diablo Region is being honored as Assembly District 14’s 2022 Woman of the Year. In Assemblymember Grayson’s words: “Caitlin has spent her career fighting hunger in Contra Costa County. After 12 years with the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano, she joined Meals on Wheels Diablo Region as Executive Director in January of 2020. Guiding the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic, she was able to expand programs and create new initiatives that help provide more food to low-income seniors in our community.

Caitlin is deeply involved in our community and currently serves on the Board of Directors of Meals on Wheels California, the Greater Concord CA Chamber of Commerce, and the Walnut Creek Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau. She is committed to advocating on behalf of underserved elders so that they can remain healthy and independent. I'm thrilled to be able to shine a light on Caitlin's work to fight hunger in our community, and to recognize her with this well-deserved honor.”

This is the first time Caitlin Sly has received this award from the district, she states: “I am incredibly grateful and humbled to receive such an honor. I appreciate Assemblymember Grayson and all he does for women in our community.” For more information on how you can volunteer, contribute, or advocate for the seniors in the community with MOW Diablo Region this March, visit www.mowdiabloregion.org

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

After realizing that many people don't know about the resources that are available to them, Zoë began writing to share straightforward news about government programs, community events, non-profit work, senior support resources, and other news for all ages in Contra Costa County. She currently works as the Communications Specialist for Meals on Wheels Diablo Region which is the only Meals on Wheels that delivers meals and supportive services to seniors in Contra Costa County. She plays the cello and enjoys being near large bodies of water (which is a huge motivator for her move from the east coast to the Bay area). Zoë obtained a Master of Arts in Media Psychology and specializes in social behavior & digital communication through online media channels. Contact: zbroussard@mowdr.org | Phone: (925) 482-2624

California State
4 followers

More from Zoë Broussard

Seniors 60+ in Brentwood Enjoy a Delicious Brunch at Chapala Mexican Restaurant on Tuesdays and Thursdays

Meals on Wheels Diablo Region and Café Costa Announced a new initiative that allows local seniors in Brentwood, CA to enjoy a Mexican Brunch from Chapala Mexican Restaurant on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM.

Read full story
Lafayette, CA

Lafayette Teen Jake Hammerman Receives Award for Volunteerism with Meals on Wheels Diablo Region

(Lafayette, CA – March 31, 2022) Lafayette teen Jake Hammerman has won the 2022 Youth Hall of Fame Volunteerism Award for the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors’ 28th Annual Cesar E. Chavez Commemorative Celebration. "We recognize our 2022 Youth Hall of Fame awardees whose commitment to service and community are to be applauded," said Board Chair, Supervisor Karen Mitchoff.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy