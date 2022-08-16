Yat Siu Says That Web3 Requires More Developers

Yat Siu Yat Siu

Yat Siu, who is the chairman of Animoca Brands, wants to hire more developers to enter the Web3 space. In addition, he is also the company's co-founder and warns that no decentralized environment will exist without any selection. In a conversation with Cointelegraph during Korean Blockchain Week (KBW) 2022, the chairman of Animoca Brands is eager to hire more inventors. The chairman of Animoca wants to fit them into the space to provide customers with more alternatives regarding their platform of choice. It mostly depends on the "best value" or one they associate with.

Web3 company might need many choices of Layer-1's and Layer-2's or creative companies. As a result, cryptocurrency users will get a choice in machine code from one another. That is why the company wants to hire plenty of developers to make huge number of alternatives.

What did the co-founder of Animoca Brands say?

According to the chairman and co-founder of Animoca, while inventors of the company have been excited to create software applications, multiple people keep on struggling below the yoke of centralized platforms like Apple and Google. These force those inventors to exist below regulations.

The chairman Yat Siu also noted that multiple inventors aren't necessarily "blockchain versed," but still, these have a motive to move into space. As a result, the company needs more inventors in their space to provide Web3 users with more choices to select.

According to him, he doesn't have any alternative to Facebook. That's why Facebook is a monopoly. But if it exists on a blockchain, he might transmit data freely. Therefore, you can find different Facebook. That is why he might want to choose this social media platform that offers him the best value.

He also asked if blockchain developers keep their focus on competition or collaboration. In this regard, the chairman emphasized that he doesn't have any Web3 projects to do as it might indicate having fewer options. In this case, an argument with the Animoca Brands executive lets you know it might be excessively sustainable for various Web3 projects to capture the fair market share compared to some Web3 projects dominating the space.

In addition, it is possible to sustain themselves with very fewer. Some projects related to blockchain are like 500,000 to one million users. Moreover, these come with a sustainable framework, and they will generate alternatives. Remember that it is vital for a free, decentralized environment.

What do you know about Animoca Brands, and what is its focus?

Hence, you must know that Animoca Brands is a venture capital firm mainly focusing on driving digital property rights via NFTs and gaming by creating an open and interoperable Metaverse.

Web3 got the rank in the list of the Financial Times containing names of associations with huge growth in the Asia-Pacific region in 2021. Revv Motorsport and Sandbox are the most favorite gaming products of the Animoca brand. You can access these using the REVV and SAND tokens, respectively.