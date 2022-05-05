On May 8, 1886, Dr. John Pemberton sold the first glass of Coca-Cola at Jacobs' Pharmacy in downtown Atlanta. Serving nine drinks per day in its first year, Coca-Cola was new refreshment in its beginning. See the story here of how it all began.
Since its birth at a soda fountain in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, in 1886, Coca-Cola has been a catalyst for social interaction and inspired innovation.
Coca-Cola s Sustainability History
Sustainability is not something new at The Coca-Cola Company. Since 1917, our efforts have covered a wide range of topics including: water sustainability, women empowerment, community well-being, sustainable packaging, climate protection, human and workplace rights, and sustainable agriculture.
Making of ‘Hilltop’
Read the story about one of the most famous commercials that saw Coke not as it was originally designed to be -- a liquid refresher -- but as a tiny bit of commonality between all peoples, a universally liked formula that would help to keep them company for a few minutes.Learn about the background of “I’d like to buy the world a Coke”
Coca-Cola s
The contour bottle has been celebrated in art, music and advertising. Read the story of the collaboration that began in 1915 and turned into one of the most famous shapes in the world.
Starting a Coca-Cola Collection
Interested in starting a collection of your own Coca-Cola memorabilia? Read former archivist Phil Mooney’s recommendations for building a Coca-Cola collection.
125 Years of Coca-Cola Advertising
The remarkable story about the evolution of an iconic brand and the company that bears its name. Read about Coca-Cola advertising, products, and major milestones throughout its unique history.
