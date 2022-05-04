Audible: audiobooks, podcasts & audio stories

Amazon has debuted its subscription-based audio book service Audible in India, offering access to over 200,000 audiobooks. The online retail giant noted that the service is still in beta, with plans to "add more Indian & international audiobooks" on a daily basis.
Users can listen to these audiobooks through the Audible iOS and Android app or through Amazon Cloud Player on the Audible website.
ET had reported in June that Amazon plans to launch Audible in India during the Diwali period. The retail giant also plans to introduce locally produced Audible books narrated by Indians, a person familiar with the company's plans had told ET at the time.
At launch, the service offers audiobooks from Indian and International authors across various categories like fiction, sci-fi, fantasy, romance, mysteries, young adult, spirituality, biographies, business, and self-development among others.
Audible is currently offering a 30 day trial for all users and a 90 day trial for Prime members, following which the service will be available for a recurring payment of Rs 199 per month.
Audible is also offering standalone one month, six months and 12 months membership at an introductory pricing of Rs 299, Rs 1,345 and Rs 2,332 respectively.
That said, we noticed that that payment options are quite limited at the time of writing this article. Standalone memberships can be purchased using credit cards, debit cards, and net banking while the monthly recurring membership is expectedly limited to only credit and debit cards.
There is no Amazon Pay or UPI payment options as yet, although it could be added when the service comes out of beta.
Also, one cannot purchase audiobooks directly from the Audible app
