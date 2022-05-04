The Circle K Gift Card is a reward and so much more.

The Circle K Gift Card is a reward and so much more. The Circle K Gift Card is more than just a cash alternative; it’s a way to say Thank You, Happy Birthday and Congratulations! It offers you the ultimate in flexibility and shopping convenience.

With over 420 Circle K service stations nationwide, we are Ireland’s largest fuel and convenience brand. 158 of our service stations are company owned and operated, with 286 stations operated by the independent retailers of our dealer network.

All company owned and operated  service stations have a Circle K shop. In addition to our miles fuels offering, the services we provide are state of the art.

In-Store Services

At Circle K, we want to make things easier for our customers. That’s why we offer a wide range of services for when you are on the move. These include:

Visa Contactless Payment

Making your payment experience quicker and more convenient Re.Store at Circle K now has visa contactless payment for transactions up to €15.

ATM

ATM services are available at most Circle K locations. You can find your nearest ATM using our Site Locator, just click here.

Lotto

Feeling lucky? Find your nearest Lotto service using our Site Locator and remember, you have to be in it, to win it.

Wi-Fi

To keep up with the latest news and entertainment on the road, we provide free Wi-Fi at all Circle K stores nationwide. Double check where your nearest store is with our Site Locator here.

Mobile Top Up

Running low on credit? Don’t worry, you can top up your mobile at any Circle K store.

Gift Cards

Stuck for that perfect gift idea? Remember you can buy Circle K and One4All gift cards at participating Circle K stores. Use our Site Locator to find where you can buy one or where the Gift Card is accepted. To find out more about Circle K Gift Card click here.

