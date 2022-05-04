When American Express Gift Card earn...

When American Express Card Members walk through your door, you'll find yourself welcoming customers with high spending power. Join our merchant network today and discover the business benefits of accepting American Express Cards, giving you even more opportunities to grow your business.
When you welcome American Express Cards, it is an investment in attracting customers with greater spending power. Globally, the average American Express Card Member spends up to 4 to 5 times more than other Card Members from competitive networks.* By accepting our cards, you are also practically opening your business to some of the highest spenders and earners, including Corporate Card Members who are often mandated to use their Card for work related expenses.
Grow your business globally
Opening a merchant account with American Express gives you instant access to 117,8 million Cardmembers around the world, including Corporate Card Members. By aligning your business with a global trusted brand, you give your customers the confidence to spend more with you.
Greater Loyalty
In an age when people change credit cards as readily as mobile devices, you may be interested to learn that American Express Card Members globally are extraordinarily loyal to their Cards. This is beneficial to you, because it means they’re more likely to bring their extra spending power to your business. Plus, accepting American Express Cards allow you access to our most loyal Card Members enrolled on to our Membership Rewards® program which promotes spend centric loyalty at our merchant partners.
Did you know there are no setup fees for your business to accept American Express Cards?
- No annual fees
- No monthly fees
- Our merchant service commission is only charged per Amex transaction..
Everything you need to know about conducting business as an American Express merchant - from accepting American Express Cards, to processing and submitting transactions, to managing disputes. Get best practices and helpful tips, tools and insights designed to help you run your business.
Prevent Fraud
Fraud is the unauthorized use of an American Express Card or Card number, in an establishment such as yours. Find out how you can prevent fraud at your establishment.
