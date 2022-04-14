taco bell now..

chain headquartered in Irvine, California, U.S., that offers Mexican-inspired foods. Founded in 1962 by American entrepreneur Glen Bell, the chain has more than 7,000 locations and over 350 franchisees worldwide. Its commitment to branding and its changing product lineup have made it one of the most accessible and unique fast-food restaurant chains.

Hamburgers and Hot Dogs, where he decided to sell hard-shell tacos to distinguish himself from his rivals (notably McDonald’s, which also took root in San Bernardino). Later, Bell was a member of partnerships that owned Taco Tia (1954–56) and El Taco (1958–62), both of which had multiple southern California locations. After selling his stake in El Taco, he became the sole proprietor of Taco Bell and opened the first location at 7112 Firestone Boulevard in Downey, in a modest 20-by-20-foot stucco building.

Taco Bell expanded quickly, gaining its first franchisee, retired Los Angeles policeman Kermit Becky, in 1964 and its 100th restaurant—located at 400 South Brookhurst, Anaheim—in 1967. Three years later, Bell took the company public; by then it had a total of 325 restaurants located across the West region of the United States. In 1978 PepsiCo Inc. purchased 868 Taco Bell restaurants for about $125 million. It was this sale that began Taco Bell’s shift from a regional hit to a national sensation.

