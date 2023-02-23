Fiction: Babette has been in a relationship with a married man for ten years: "Will he ever leave her for me?"

Before I proceed with the article's content, it is vital to note that this is a fictionalized story based on actual events. and hopefully a few of you will learn from it.

Babette (38) has had a secret relationship with a married man for ten years. She wants nothing more than to build a bright future with him, but she is afraid that he will never leave his wife for her. “I really want a child, but soon it will be too late."

Babette: “Apart from my mother and two sisters, no one knows that I am in a relationship with a married man." That's a conscious choice. It's not something I'm proud of, and I think my brother or colleagues at work would despise me for it. I never even thought I could start something with a married man. Never mind that I would put my whole life on hold for a man like that, waiting for the day he chooses me. But I can't help it. " "Not only has Michael been married to his wife for twenty-five years, he is also my great love.”

Very in love

“To defend myself a bit, I really didn't know Michael was married when I met him in a bar ten years ago. I was out with some girlfriends, and he came up to me, offered me a drink, and we struck up a conversation. Although he was already 42 at the time and I was "only" 28 years old, he completely threw me off my feet. It's a huge cliché, but I can't explain it other than that I was struck by lightning. What a man! sexy, self-confident, and, unlike the men of my age, extremely charming. A gentleman.

At the end of the night, Michael asked for my number and just a kiss. He didn't say a word about sex, or about being as boundless as he could be. But the very fact that he didn't ask to come home with me,Two days later, he called to ask if I wanted to have lunch with him. Michael took me to a luxury tent in the Gooi. I was amazed, and we had a very pleasant afternoon. He treated me like a princess and paid the spicy bill. Still, he didn't tell me about his wife. It wasn't until the third date, after we had made love for the first time and I was already head over heels in love, that he had to "confess" to me.

Michael came up with a story about his bad marriage. He and his domineering wife had not had sex for a few years and had separate lives. Their marriage was no more. They only stayed together for the children. They had been in the medical mill for years, because they couldn't get pregnant. Finally, after many fertility treatments at the age of forty, she got pregnant with twins through IVF.

Those boys are only three years old now. Michael thought. "Not an age to divorce his children." So he asked me to be patient. He loved me as much as I loved him and would love nothing more than to have a happy family with me, even with two children, but he couldn't leave now. If the twins were a few years older, it would be a bit easier to explain. Would you please wait for him until then?”

To feel guilty

“I had no idea what I said "yes" to. I was just sure I didn't want to say no. This guy was too cute to pass up. In the weeks that followed, we saw each other so often that I felt guilty toward his wife. Surely this had to stand out? Michael swore she hadn't noticed. He was never home for dinner. His wife had agreed long ago, because when they were together, they always quarreled. Michael had been running away from his job as a real estate agent for years.

He supposedly had evening viewings and dinner with colleagues. In fact, he ate with me every night during the week. We always had sex. wonderful, passionate sex. On the weekend, on the other hand, it remained eerily quiet. He reserved that time for his family. He did send text messages in which he wrote how much he missed me and how terribly boring Sundays were. I often planned my weekends around appointments that I no longer had time for during the week.

Everyone had to give way to Michael's agenda.After a year, his wife found out about our affair. She found text messages from me and receipts for lingerie sets at Christine le Duc, so she didn't see anything back. Michael admitted that he was in love with someone else. According to him, she listened to him and grumbled something like, "As long as you do it safely and be discreet."

She said that "he shouldn't think she would agree to a divorce" and threatened to keep his children away. That was the end of it. She sometimes made derogatory remarks like "shouldn't you go to your fuck buddy?" but they never talked about it. She pretended to be crazy, and Michael also kept his mouth shut.”

We just muddle on

“Her threat that she wouldn't just agree to a divorce scared Michael off." He owns some real estate, and his wife is a co-owner of everything on paper. Buying her out would cost him a lot of money. Moreover, he bought those properties at a time when house prices were very high, and he saw them fall more and more every year. Michael told me that selling now wasn't smart; it would even put him in debt.

So there was no other option but to wait for house prices to pick up again. Not much later, the crisis broke out and the housing market collapsed. I saw the chance of a divorce getting smaller and smaller.We are now ten years later, the twins are in secondary school, I am almost forty, and Michael is already 52, and things are not progressing. Michael and his wife are still together despite the daily quarrels and name-calling.

His properties are still for sale, his children have no idea that their father wants to leave the house, and we muddle through together. But I love it for him. There is no man who can match him. At work or the occasional time I go out, I meet other men, but it doesn't make me hot or cold. Michael feels like my man, my true one.

There is also no one who knows as much about me as he does. Conversely, he also shares all his feelings and concerns with me. The sexual relationship between us is also unchanged. He takes all the time for me and when I lie in his arms, all problems disappear.



Children's wish

“But lately, I find it difficult to see a future together." The long wait is starting to break me down. In fact, I wait all day for a message or call, and I live for his visits. Michael only has to kick or I immediately change all my plans. Even when I hang out with girlfriends during the week, those appointments have to give way when Michael texts me to come over.

I have long felt that my life is on hold. I'm not getting any further. There is no room for future plans as long as Michael is still stuck in his marriage. I don't want to buy a bigger house on my own, so I stay in my cramped two-room apartment. I don't dare to change jobs, even if I don't like it. After all, in a new job, I run the risk of being fired if I get pregnant.

Not that I've stopped taking the pill yet, because Michael doesn't want that. He wants him to be divorced first and to have neatly closed the chapter with his ex. But my desire to have children is undiminished, and my clock is ticking. It seems very bad to never have children of my own, but at the same time my love for Michael is so great.

Always lie

“I don't think I'll ever fall in love with anyone again." My mother and two best friends have thought I was crazy for years. According to them, Michael is leading me on, and if he really loved me, he would have lost his wife long ago. My mother says he only has me for sex and will never leave his wife. I refuse to believe that. I know it's hard for an outsider, but Michael and I really love each other.

What we have together is so special. Moreover, we have been sharing this secret for ten years, and we are holding on despite all the difficulties. But the people around me who don't know about his existence are also starting to grumble: shouldn't I even have sex? Why don't I go out and never have a date? And wouldn't I want to get pregnant?

It hurts me to have to lie to them, but I don't want them to think badly of me. Telling people that you are doing it with a married man is not done in my circle of friends. Most of them are in a steady relationship. "They would despise me for my behavior.”

Very lonely

