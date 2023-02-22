A company loses $40 million because an overworked employee quit because he wasn’t paid fairly.

Negative effects on the bottom line can result from failing to compensate workers fairly. This is something that some business owners learn long after it is too late.

Reddit user u/slw motion trainwrck explained why he left his dead-end IT work at a huge international corporation, including the low compensation and long hours that came with it. And how the company lost $40 million the day after he left work. The redditor explained everything in three long posts on r/antiwork, and they make for an intriguing read.

Please continue reading below for the complete narrative and additional insights as to why the manufacturer of automobile component lost as much money as it did. You should pay close attention to it. If you don’t have something in writing, you’ll see how low businesses will go and how unreliable their promises are.

Author of “Buy This, Not That: How to Spend Your Way to Wealth and Freedom” and creator of the website Financial Samurai Sam Dogen was nice enough to share his thoughts with Bored Panda on how to determine if a person is underpaid.

If you want to know if you are underpaid, the best thing to do is to find out what your peers in the same field are making. People may be reluctant to give out their financial information at first. Thus, propose a range, offer your current salary, and solicit advice. He advised us that employees should inquire around to determine if they were being paid fairly because "getting the average earnings for your job based on online sources is not that helpful given that their figures are average and all over the place.”

Sam the accountant believes that a valuable worker is aware of their worth. One’s worth as an employee rises in proportion to the degree to which he or she is indispensable. Consequently, if you are confident that your company can function normally without you for a month or more, you might not be as important as you believe,” he stated. In contrast, your worth increases if you believe your company will suffer if you are absent for more than a week. Because it is so time-consuming to recruit and train a replacement worker, no management likes to see a valuable employee leave.

When an IT professional saw how overworked and poorly compensated he was, he made the decision to seek new employment.

The international corporation, however, was unfriendly and so got itself into a major financial issue. Here’s how it all went down

Then, in a single line, he explained what had happened.

It’s normal to be concerned, at least a little bit, about losing your job. Sam assured us, however, that we may calm our nerves by remembering our worth as employees and emphasizing the positive contributions we make at semiannual reviews.

“To calm your nerves, you can actively seek out a layoff. It may seem paradoxical to try to negotiate a severance package and look for a new job where you can earn more money and advance in rank if you are actually a valuable employee. Having the confidence to negotiate a severance implies you understand your value “professional opinion stated.

“How to Design Your Layoff: Earn a Little Fortune by Saying Goodbye is the name of the book I authored on the subject of negotiating a severance package. In 2012, I arranged a severance package that would cover my regular expenses for the next six years. After that, I could have gone to work for another company, but I opted to pursue independence instead “In other words, he was generous.

One Reddit user related his experience of being the lone IT support staff member for three separate manufacturing facilities. All for the pitiful sum of $31,000 per year, while their former supervisor had earned three times that amount for doing essentially the same work.

u/slw motion trainwrck claims that he worked nonstop for more than a year at a rate of 16 hours per day, seven days per week. He put in overtime hours on the weekends and holidays. That’s not just saying something about Christmas. The birthdays of himself, his wife, and his children all fell on days while he was working. You can’t go through life like that.

At some point, the limits of tolerance were reached. After being offered a measly $800 more in salary per year before taxes, he opted to explore elsewhere for a more suitable position. After the IT specialist gave his two weeks’ notice, the multinational corporation made his life as unpleasant as possible.

The company lost $40 million the day after he formally resigned because Karma decided to show up. Basically, the manufacturing firm loses money if the item isn’t supplied on time due to the fines stipulated in the contracts.

“When an automaker stops production on ten assembly lines, the resulting losses can be substantial." That amounts to hundreds of dollars in payroll every minute, so when I claim the corporation lost $218,000 every minute, I’m not exaggerating, “a Reddit user pointed out.

Here are some responses to the report of massive losses and the company’s failure to pay its employees what they are due:

Jack Bly, a fitness expert, previously discussed the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance with Bored Panda. He claims that the healthier we are, the better we will be able to do our duties. Hence, if we want to be successful in life, we must put our health, diet, and sleep schedules first.

“The state of our health is the first thing I examine when thinking about how to boost our productivity on the job." When people are healthy, they have more stamina, concentration, and drive. Consistently sleeping between seven and eight hours each night, eating healthily, and working out are all things that can help us feel better and, in turn, be more productive, as he explained it to us.

He emphasized that “prioritizing stuff like workouts obviously gives us more energy instead of consuming it” and that the “night and day difference in our production” is realized when people adhere to healthy lifestyle habits such as eating right, getting regular exercise, and getting adequate sleep.

Jack pointed out that the time we put in is unimportant. What's really important is how we utilize them. “The actual output or results you can achieve are what really count." An individual, A spends 8 hours completing task Y. If Person A takes 1 hour to complete X, then Person B must put in 3 hours of labor. "Which alternative character do you choose to inhabit?”

In a very honest follow-up post, the redditor revealed the reasons he continued to work in such a terrible job for so long.

