Someone is trying to figure out if they are a jerk for refusing to give up their flying seat to a honeymoon couple.

Zere Ez

While it appears that the majority of us feel that all passengers should remain seated in their allotted seats, the horror stories continue to circulate despite the fact that the airplane seat-swapping topic has been passionately disputed online for what seems like an age. Thankfully (or sadly), u/scrapped85 of Reddit also has one to contribute.

The passenger prefers window seats because of a previous elbow injury; they have multiple layovers and just want to rest, but some newlyweds were quick to disturb their plan.

The newlyweds ask their seatmate to switch with them so that they can sit together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PkhQR_0kuejsB600
(not the actual photo)Photo byLong Zhao

They declined politely because they needed to relax, yet were nevertheless ridiculed for it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45RVQm_0kuejsB600
Photo byReddit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OhGGF_0kuejsB600
Photo byReddit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wAszQ_0kuejsB600
Photo byReddit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cgs07_0kuejsB600
Photo byReddit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fureN_0kuejsB600
Photo byReddit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ks6wo_0kuejsB600
Photo byReddit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YMJM1_0kuejsB600
(not the actual photo)Photo byAndrea Piacquadio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OvXiT_0kuejsB600
Photo byscrapped85
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZCc7K_0kuejsB600
Photo byscrapped85

This Reddit user asked its members in a thread titled “AITA: Refuse to transfer seats with couples who wanted to sit together” if they thought it was rude to refuse to trade seats with newlyweds who wanted to sit together. About 4,000 people upvoted the post, and there were 515 comments made by others discussing it.

The need for passengers to choose their seats stems from the fact that everyone wants to be as comfortable as possible while flying at altitudes between 33,000 and 42,000 feet, but very few are willing to pay an extra dollar for already expensive plane tickets.

It’s unfortunate that some people are willing to put another passenger’s safety at risk for their own convenience. In today’s piece, the author shares an incredible story.

In their introductory post, the traveler explained that they were inspired to write their own “AITA” after reading a similar account on the subreddit. They did this because they felt like the bad guy in the couple’s love story and wanted to know if they were right or wrong.

Now, the event itself.

The Reddit user sat in the window seat next to a man’s wife in the middle section. As newlyweds, they hoped to be seated together. They asked the internet user if they wanted to exchange seats, but the user respectfully rejected it and explained various reasons why. The traveler said that being bumped by shopping carts and other passengers is the main reason they avoid sitting in aisle seats.

They also mentioned that this was the second and longest of three flights they would take that day, and that they just wanted to relax and get some rest. Another passenger apparently thought the author’s arguments weren’t compelling enough, so they tried to persuade them to give up their seat as well. We can all agree that the attention it received and the commotion it produced were not positive outcomes. Especially over something so trivial.

Because they saw themselves as the “villain in their love narrative,” the Redditor eventually asked the internet for feedback on the subject.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N1oeu_0kuejsB600
(not the actual photo)Photo byMarco Verch Professional Photographer

The original poster stubbornly maintained their position, despite what seemed like widespread and harsh criticism from their peers and the staff. They went on to say that, in their opinion, people should have made reservations in advance if they were celebrating a honeymoon, thus the question of why the newlyweds didn’t sit next to each other still stands. Maybe we’ll have to talk about finances again, or maybe this trip was just hastily organized. They have no idea. But one thing that seems to be agreed upon is that the situation was not handled well.

The author then posed a few issues to the subreddit community, such as whether or not the couple was right to refuse to exchange seats and whether or not the other passengers should make special accommodations for someone who happens to be on their honeymoon.

It’s logical that individuals would feel strongly about such a delicate issue. If an accident were to occur, the identifying crew would have a far more difficult time determining who was responsible, and if you had a certain dish on your reservation list — perhaps because of severe food allergies — you would be more likely to receive someone else’s dish. No one can stop you from helping others if that’s how you feel, and no one can stop you from helping others if you’re feeling particularly generous.

So, what do you make of this? So, put yourself in the author’s shoes: what would you say?

Individuals in the community shared their opinions and insights on the topic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28f8M3_0kuejsB600
Photo byReddit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bqelA_0kuejsB600
Photo byReddit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TjGHX_0kuejsB600
Photo byReddit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mGHXi_0kuejsB600
Photo byReddit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HRXMx_0kuejsB600
Photo byReddit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XGKAk_0kuejsB600
Photo byReddit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FtU0d_0kuejsB600
Photo byReddit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gYYER_0kuejsB600
(not the actual photo)Photo byMark Arron Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ziG5L_0kuejsB600
Photo byReddit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vk6cP_0kuejsB600
Photo byReddit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EL6qW_0kuejsB600
Photo byReddit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k8JjH_0kuejsB600
Photo byReddit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GLoK7_0kuejsB600
Photo byReddit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41k3rN_0kuejsB600
Photo byReddit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02wrPo_0kuejsB600
Photo byReddit
