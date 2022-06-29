Opinion: Why You Need To Read Book "The Compound Effect" By Darren Hardy

***This blog post is based on my thinking and opinion

Photo by Gerd Altmann

If you're working, parenting, or otherwise leading a life with hardly any spare time, then this is the book for you. Darren Hardy shows how just small actions are done over time can create massive results in your life—specifically by compounding interest. You'll find out how to identify your weaknesses and strengths and use them to become a "master" at anything you do.

I couldn't put the book down because it was so fascinating. The first part of the book is about taking small steps to create small wins, which helps you build momentum and get to the point where you're able to deliver massive results. Darren Hardy also provides tons of great examples from people who've used compound effect thinking to become successful in a variety of areas, from business, music, and education, so you learn from what some people have done and apply it to your own life.

I loved this book because it's the kind of book that helps you break the negative pattern of bad habits. I wish I had read the book when I was younger. It's so simple, yet so powerful. It's written in a way that makes you think and believe that your future is brighter than you've ever imagined. I've used compound effect thinking in business, writing my novel, and parenting, and I'm now applying the strategies to help a charity I'm associated with becoming more successful. Darren Hardy's belief in what he calls "win-guardians" means that everyone can get better at anything they do by taking small actions over time.

I highly recommend this book for anyone who wants to make massive improvements in their life, whether in writing, parenting, work or any other area.