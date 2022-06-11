Opinion: Why Do You Need to Read This Book if You Have Lost Hope in Life?

**This blog post is based on my thinking and opinion

Photo by Amine M'Siouri on pexels

This book was written by the Austrian neurologist and psychiatrist Viktor Frankl, who spent three years in four different Nazi concentration camps including Auschwitz. In 1945 he was freed by the Soviet troops and returned home soon after. There he witnessed that his entire family had been killed by the Nazis. In this book, he describes his experiences in the concentration camps and how he managed to survive and even live a meaningful life in such a terrible situation.

The message on which Frankl's whole philosophy is based is that we cannot avoid suffering but we can choose how to cope with it, find meaning in it, and move forward with renewed purpose. It is our attitude towards the way we live our lives that make us truly happy or miserable. That is, our attitude plays a huge role in how we experience every aspect of life, even suffering, and pain.

I would like to share with you some of the most interesting things I have learned from this book, some things that made me think and reflect on my own life. Hope you will find this useful too. Here are my favorite 7 points:

1) Suffering is unavoidable, but suffering is optional

We are bound to experience periods of pain and suffering in our lives, whether physical or emotional. This is an undeniable fact. Yet, we can choose how we are going to experience this suffering. For example, when things are not going the way you want them to, it can be easy to get angry at yourself or at others, or just give up on trying completely. But if you allow yourself to stay in control of your emotions and don't lose hope that things will get better, then the pain and suffering will simply become a part of your past and you can move forward with renewed energy and clarity of mind.

2) Life is in our hands

The main reason why we suffer is because we don't accept life as an ever-changing, impermanent thing. We try to hold on to the past and resist change, because we fear that if we let go, things may go bad for us. We spend too much time thinking about what went wrong in the past and trying to figure out all the ways in which other people have wronged us. And even when things are going well for us, we find ways to be unhappy about them. The truth is, we can only control what we do with the time that is given to us. So if you choose to let life be your teacher, then you will soon learn that all the suffering in life is not bad. It is simply a part of learning and growing.

3) 80% of our suffering is caused by the past

The past cannot be changed, but it can be forgiven. The key is to forgive and let go of all our anger, resentment, jealousy and other negative emotions towards the past. When you do this, then you will start experiencing a new level of peace and compassion towards yourself and others.

4) Change only occurs in the present moment

We are always in either a positive or negative state of mind as far as our life is concerned. We tend to think that we can change our life by doing something in the future. But this is not a wise way of thinking, because the only thing that can cause real change in your life is when you are able to see yourself in the present moment and decide whether you want to be happy or unhappy.

5) Happiness and suffering are two sides of a single coin

Suffering and happiness are two sides of the same coin. Meaning that when one exists, it is impossible for the other one not to exist as well. This means that if you want to experience true happiness in your life, then you need to accept the existence of negative emotions in your life as well. And if you want to be free from suffering and pain, then you will need to let go of your attachment towards happiness. That is the only way to achieve a state of inner peace and freedom.

6) The single most important decision we make is whether we choose to be unhappy or happy

All our other decisions are determined by this choice. If you choose happiness, then you will make good decisions in various areas of your life. If you choose not to be happy, then you will make bad decisions and suffer more pain as a result. This is the only choice that matters. Life is always neutral and what makes our experience of life positive or negative is our attitude towards it.

7) We have the freedom to choose

Viktor Frankl's entire approach to psychology is based on this idea alone. He says that we have the freedom to choose our attitudes and life experiences, but that we have no power to choose our circumstances. Yet we can choose how we react to those circumstances.

