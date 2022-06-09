Opinion: The Four Agreements: I did with my life

**This blog post is based on my thinking and opinion

The Four Agreements is a book written by Mexican-American spiritual teacher and Toltec shaman Don Miguel Ruiz. This book not only presents a reflection on the importance of creating positive, meaningful relationships and how to build a positive self-image, but it also offers concrete advice for living an act more centered and attuned to love at every moment, which is possible through following the four agreements presented by Ruiz.

The Four Agreements in the book are:

1. Accepting Responsibility For Your Life

Ruiz emphasizes the importance of taking responsibility for our lives—particularly as it also relates to how we treat others and, subsequently, how others respond to us. He reminds us that we are ultimately responsible for the impact that we leave behind in our words and actions, and he urges us to live with this awareness and to make amends when necessary. Taking responsibility also means being willing to make changes and adjustments in order to live in accordance with the purpose that leads to our peace, because no one can make us do otherwise.

2. Controlling Our Action

Ruiz's second agreement addresses our tendency to take action against others personally. We tend to react with anger and resentment, sometimes even violence. When someone acts in this way, it's actually hurting themselves only.

Ruiz asks us not to take things personally and to learn how to respond in a calm and controlled manner. We are not trying to be rude or show our displeasure; we can simply do what we need to do when someone harms us without feeling bad about it. Through practice, we begin to see people in a more neutral light and learn how they are responding out of their own humanness.

3. Don't Make Assumptions

The third agreement is not making assumptions. Always look for the positive. Look for and insist on the meaning. Look for and accept the miracle in every experience. Recognize that everything-everyone has their purpose. Your feelings are your compass.

4. Never be self-critical; that's how we become self-defeating.

The final agreement that Ruiz provides us relates to doing our best to be who we are. When we try to be someone else or someone who we think others want us to be, it creates confusion and inner turmoil. We don't know ourselves very well if we are living in a role that is not genuine, and Ruiz tells us to follow the beat of our own drum, no matter how others may react. He says, "Be impeccable with your word.

Don't take anything personally. Don't make assumptions. Always do your best. " This is the essence of how we can find freedom from the many traps that trap us in a cycle of suffering in life, and Ruiz teaches us how to live out these four agreements practically in our lives.