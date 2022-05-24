5 Lessons From the Book “Master Your Emotion” by Thibaut Meurisse

**This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion.

Photo by MART PRODUCTION on pexels

People often think that emotions are uncontrollable and consistently harmful, but this is not the whole story. Sometimes we indeed experience feelings of anger, fear, or despair. But on other occasions, we can feel joy, tranquillity, or even determination.

The key to mastering emotions is not to let them control you. Instead, it would help if you took control of your emotions to become more productive and happier.

1) Your emotions reflect your beliefs

Most people think that their emotions happen spontaneously and randomly. But the truth is that our feelings are influenced by many factors such as our family, culture and physical state. Emotions are shaped by the way you interpret things around you, reflecting what you believe or have experienced in the past. This doesn't mean that an external authority determines your feelings.

Instead, it would help if you learned ways to evaluate situations based on your best interests. The good news is that once you learn these skills, you'll soon be able to choose the best outcome for you.

2) The value of emotions is not in their intensity

Generally speaking, negative emotions are more powerful than positive ones. It may sound paradoxical, but it's true. When we feel anger or fear, the part of our brain that controls our movements can become stronger and stronger over time.

In contrast, the brain tends to adapt to positive feelings to get used to them. This phenomenon explains why negative emotions usually have a more substantial impact on us than positive ones.

3) You're not a slave of your emotions

The most important realization that you need to know is that there are methods to handle emotions effectively and avoid being controlled by them. Researchers have shown that you can become better at controlling your emotions if you focus on achieving goals and working towards something concrete.

This is even more important if you're stressed or overwhelmed by emotions. The best approach is to ask yourself these questions: Is this situation helpful for me? What can I do to impact the situation positively? How can I avoid feeling frustrated?

4) Using your emotions to motivate yourself

Many of us have the impression or the fantasy that we have all the power over our feelings and moods. We need to allow ourselves to become happy and optimistic. Unfortunately, it doesn't work like that. If you don't believe it, try to make yourself feel sad or relaxed. It's almost impossible to do this without an external reason, such as watching a sad movie or being in a relaxing environment.

As you can see, emotions are often unpredictable and out of our control. But that doesn't mean that we cannot learn how to use them in our favour. What can you do to impact the situation positively? There's a great article where the author explains how you can use your emotions to motivate yourself.

5) The best way to master your emotions is to work on accepting them

People often try to avoid their feelings and suppress negative ones. But that doesn't help because they can't disappear completely. Instead, we should try to accept our feelings as a part of our personality and learn how to manage them. As usual, this requires practice and attention from us. We need to ask ourselves these four questions:

What is my emotion telling me? What feeling am I trying to avoid by focusing on other things? What is the situation that led me to feel this way? How can I turn this situation into a positive experience? The answers will help you develop strategies or actions that'll help you master your emotions now and in the future.

The goal is not to let your feelings become the boss of you. Instead, it would help if you tried to use them for your benefit. If you master your emotions, you're more likely to live a happier and more productive life. If you're interested, I recommend reading " Master Your Emotion " book by Thibaut Meurisse to learn more about this topic.