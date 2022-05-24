5 Lessons From the Book “Master Your Emotion” by Thibaut Meurisse

zeiy

**This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ReTEJ_0fohQm3900
Photo by MART PRODUCTION on pexels

People often think that emotions are uncontrollable and consistently harmful, but this is not the whole story. Sometimes we indeed experience feelings of anger, fear, or despair. But on other occasions, we can feel joy, tranquillity, or even determination.

The key to mastering emotions is not to let them control you. Instead, it would help if you took control of your emotions to become more productive and happier.

1) Your emotions reflect your beliefs

Most people think that their emotions happen spontaneously and randomly. But the truth is that our feelings are influenced by many factors such as our family, culture and physical state. Emotions are shaped by the way you interpret things around you, reflecting what you believe or have experienced in the past. This doesn't mean that an external authority determines your feelings.

Instead, it would help if you learned ways to evaluate situations based on your best interests. The good news is that once you learn these skills, you'll soon be able to choose the best outcome for you.

2) The value of emotions is not in their intensity

Generally speaking, negative emotions are more powerful than positive ones. It may sound paradoxical, but it's true. When we feel anger or fear, the part of our brain that controls our movements can become stronger and stronger over time.

In contrast, the brain tends to adapt to positive feelings to get used to them. This phenomenon explains why negative emotions usually have a more substantial impact on us than positive ones.

3) You're not a slave of your emotions

The most important realization that you need to know is that there are methods to handle emotions effectively and avoid being controlled by them. Researchers have shown that you can become better at controlling your emotions if you focus on achieving goals and working towards something concrete.

This is even more important if you're stressed or overwhelmed by emotions. The best approach is to ask yourself these questions: Is this situation helpful for me? What can I do to impact the situation positively? How can I avoid feeling frustrated?

4) Using your emotions to motivate yourself

Many of us have the impression or the fantasy that we have all the power over our feelings and moods. We need to allow ourselves to become happy and optimistic. Unfortunately, it doesn't work like that. If you don't believe it, try to make yourself feel sad or relaxed. It's almost impossible to do this without an external reason, such as watching a sad movie or being in a relaxing environment.

As you can see, emotions are often unpredictable and out of our control. But that doesn't mean that we cannot learn how to use them in our favour. What can you do to impact the situation positively? There's a great article where the author explains how you can use your emotions to motivate yourself.

5) The best way to master your emotions is to work on accepting them

People often try to avoid their feelings and suppress negative ones. But that doesn't help because they can't disappear completely. Instead, we should try to accept our feelings as a part of our personality and learn how to manage them. As usual, this requires practice and attention from us. We need to ask ourselves these four questions:

What is my emotion telling me? What feeling am I trying to avoid by focusing on other things? What is the situation that led me to feel this way? How can I turn this situation into a positive experience? The answers will help you develop strategies or actions that'll help you master your emotions now and in the future.

The goal is not to let your feelings become the boss of you. Instead, it would help if you tried to use them for your benefit. If you master your emotions, you're more likely to live a happier and more productive life. If you're interested, I recommend reading " Master Your Emotion " book by Thibaut Meurisse to learn more about this topic.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

love to write

Fredericksburg, VA
313 followers

More from zeiy

Lessons from the Book You Can Heal Your Life by Louise Hay

**This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. This book is about how to heal your life by centering on what you need to do. The author, Louise Hay, provides many stories of people who have healed their lives and restated the teachings for us to make them easier for us to understand. This was my fourth read-through of this book, and I am learning new things with each replay because the lessons are always universal.

Read full story

Opinion: Don't Trust Your Mind When You Overthink

**This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. Everyone's minds wander to different places, but overthinking is entirely different. People with high anxiety-prone to these involuntary thoughts may find everything they think of and imagine consuming their entire day, slithering through their thoughts like a rampaging snake through a field of flowers. So what happens in such situations? Here is a list of the struggles that only people with overthinking will understand.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: 9 Everyday Habits That Can Help You Access Your Inner Soul

**This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. Your inner soul may be hiding in your everyday habits. If you want more from your life and more from yourself, you might want to get a little creative. Doing these small things can improve your day-to-day life and bring positivity to us. These nine things are still crucial for our spiritual growth. They will help us on so many levels that it is hard not to do them.

Read full story

Opinion: 6 Habits That Kill a Relationship Every Time

**This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. Every day, it seems, we encounter another story of the latest couple in a long-term relationship that's coming to an end. While these breakups might be sudden and unexpected, they usually follow a specific pattern. These are six things that kill a relationship every time.

Read full story
14 comments

Self-Sabotage: 6 Habits That Prevent Our Success

**This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. Self-sabotage behavior is a common problem for many people. It can lead to sadness, anger, and other undesirable consequences. If you're struggling with self-sabotage, it's essential to recognize what behaviors might be sabotaging your life and take steps to change them before anything terrible happens. Sometimes these behaviors are hidden in plain sight and easy to overlook or deny as part of yourself — so paying attention to them can be difficult at first. Here are some self-sabotage behaviors to look out for in yourself:

Read full story

Opinion: 5 Lessons From the Book “Think Again”

**This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. "Think Again" is a book written by Adam Grant. It has been described as "a collection of thought-provoking vignettes, stories, and studies that illustrate what science has to teach us about thinking." In this article, we will be looking at five lessons from the book.

Read full story

Opinion: Four Lessons From the Book “Art of Clear Thinking.”

**This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. In this book, Rolf Dobelli provides insights into some of the most fundamental and complex aspects of decision-making. You'll also be provided with a variety of information about how to become mentally stronger, more creative, and happier. This book will provide you with an understanding of how to:

Read full story

Opinion: 7 Lessons From The Richest Man In Babylon

**This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. The Richest Man in Babylon is a fictional novel written by George Clason. It takes place in ancient Mesopotamia during the period of the Old Babylonian Empire. The protagonist, a poor man named Arkad, who has toiled for years and still labours as a bricklayer during his lunchtime breaks, aches for a better future for his family. The author's lessons are about money and how it works so that anyone can become wealthy with enough diligence and good business sense.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy