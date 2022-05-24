Opinion: 9 Everyday Habits That Can Help You Access Your Inner Soul

**This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion.

Your inner soul may be hiding in your everyday habits.

Photo by Aidan Roof on pexels

If you want more from your life and more from yourself, you might want to get a little creative. Doing these small things can improve your day-to-day life and bring positivity to us. These nine things are still crucial for our spiritual growth. They will help us on so many levels that it is hard not to do them.

Let me explain

1. You were enjoying a compliment

Give yourself something nice that you deserve. Delight in anything that makes you smile, even if it is over nothing. We don't have to feel guilty for being happy at the moment. I know that it's easy to get your head down and then look up when your butt hits the floor. But it doesn't have to be like this! Let yourself have a moment to appreciate something good about yourself, no matter how small it may be.

2. You are delighting in the beauty around you

Take a moment to be mindful of something beautiful that you see. Look up at the sky, watch a cloud floating by, or appreciate the lovely flower in bloom right now. These days, we're surrounded by beauty, and there are so many ways to appreciate it. Try making it a habit to take some time each day to enjoy the natural beauty around you.

3. You appreciated happiness and luck

There comes a time in everyone's life when they will feel like something terrible has happened to them. Good things are bound to happen, too! We can't always control the way life plays out, but we can choose our response to it. If you are grateful for what is happening in your life and are willing to see the good that comes with hard times and bad, your response will be more effective. You'll find that you're happier and more content.

4. You are using more time on creativity

Find a creative way to express your feelings. Dance, write, paint. Do whatever makes you feel good! There's a reason artists and musicians are famous - everybody has the same raw emotions inside them. It is our freedom to express those emotions in unique ways, so we can all be inspired by each other. Be sure to use as much quality time as you can on your artistic pursuit if you want to find real inspiration within yourself.

5. Exercising your mind

And not just your body. Make a habit of thinking, imagining, or daydreaming. You don't have to convince yourself that you should start doing this as soon as possible. It's better to start small, like with 10 minutes a day, and before you know it, you'll be starting up an hour-long meditation practice. You just never know what will happen next!

6. Enjoying the beauty of nature

Set aside at least 30 minutes to be a part of nature. Take yourself outside, or find someplace to be in the fresh air. Sitting in the middle of a forest, with nothing but trees and flowers around you, is like being surrounded by a piece of heaven that you ourselves have created.

7. Learn more about yourself

Sometimes we can get bogged down with our little problems and forget that they are only a tiny part of what makes up our overall lives. If we allow ourselves to get wrapped up in the stress of life, it may be challenging to find our way back into our calm, centred places. Find out more about yourself through meditation or journaling. Learn about your internal strengths and weaknesses.

8. Undergoing positive change

This can be as small as finding a new job or as large as getting divorced and starting a whole new life out of the ashes. Change is inevitable. But we don't have to fear it! Change doesn't have to be scary, and it can make us work harder and try harder. The more positive change we experience in our lives, the more positive changes we will be able to create within ourselves.

9. Living intentionally

When going through hard times, it is easy to lose our way; this is why we must live intentionally. Everything you do should be meaningful to you. If you don't know why you are doing it, ask yourself "why" today. As soon as we stop trying to be perfect and live the way we want, the world suddenly becomes a special place.

If you don't have a regular time for meditation or art or nature, make it part of your daily schedule. If you don't have 5 minutes or 10 minutes. Find a way to make it happen. You'll be surprised at how quickly you can fit these practices into your daily life.

Most importantly, I want to remind you that the world doesn't need more people living aimlessly throughout their days! The world needs every one of us to live our best lives! Make the most of your life, and do something today that will make you proud!