Self-Sabotage: 6 Habits That Prevent Our Success

**This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion.

Photo by Ron Lach on pexels

Self-sabotage behavior is a common problem for many people. It can lead to sadness, anger, and other undesirable consequences. If you're struggling with self-sabotage, it's essential to recognize what behaviors might be sabotaging your life and take steps to change them before anything terrible happens. Sometimes these behaviors are hidden in plain sight and easy to overlook or deny as part of yourself — so paying attention to them can be difficult at first. Here are some self-sabotage behaviors to look out for in yourself:

1. Not getting enough sleep

Sleep is essential, yet many people think that sleep is for the weak. This couldn't be further from the truth. Sleep is an integral part of a healthy lifestyle, and it plays an essential role in how our minds and bodies function. Studies have proven that the brain continues to sort through new information and make connections during sleep. It's also vital for memory consolidation, which is how we learn new things.

2. Working too much and not taking personal time for yourself

It might be hard to admit, but we probably work more than what is required of us. Yes, we have families, friends, and communities that rely on us for our time, but that doesn't mean we should sacrifice our time or take a few days off every once in a while. We should never feel guilty for taking time to relax or get away from the office. We must do what we need to ensure we function at our full potential.

3. Working on things that don't matter

Yes, we should all take the time to prioritize what is important and make time for life's little pleasures. But, you should be aware of what you do with your time. Are you spending it wisely? Are there projects that are just a waste of time? Maybe you could spend some extra time on something you enjoy or invest your time in something that has the potential to change your life for the better.

4. Not making goals

Have you ever heard people say that they are "doing their best" or "putting in their all"? This sounds like it could be a good thing, but the reality is that most of the time, it will leave us stuck and lacking direction or purpose. The next time you want to do your best, make sure you have a goal (or multiple) in mind.

5. Holding yourself back from taking chances or risks

Some people are too afraid to do anything that might put them out there and lead to failure. But it's always better to learn from an experience than regret not doing it at all. If you are worried that something might not work out, it's better to learn how to grow from it than to turn a blind eye and never face the risk.

6. Not having any fun or laughter in your life

If you cannot laugh at yourself or find humor in everyday situations, something could be wrong. Laughter is the best medicine for a healthy lifestyle. It's good for your body, mind, and soul. If you are having a hard time in life or need to take a break and look at the lighter side of things, stand in front of a mirror and fake it until you make it!