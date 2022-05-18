Opinion: 5 Lessons From the Book “Think Again”

**This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion.

Photo by David Cassolato on pexels

"Think Again" is a book written by Adam Grant. It has been described as "a collection of thought-provoking vignettes, stories, and studies that illustrate what science has to teach us about thinking." In this article, we will be looking at five lessons from the book.

1) Focus on your thoughts

When we are engaged in thinking, we're doing something unique and different from everyday experience. We're doing something hard to put into words or compare to anything else. Our brain is in a different place, and you should respect it.

Think differently than what we've done before. Don't fall back on habits and routines, but rather for a time, try to enjoy the process of thinking because it's a pretty unique experience.

2) Passionate Dedication

The most dedicated people do something they enjoy and are more likely to succeed. A study found that a People's studying style is powerfully shaped by their personality. Those who enjoyed learning and were happy also remembered more, made fewer mistakes, and had higher test scores.

Passionate People are better off because they're more engaged in the process of thinking. This passion is not just about how much you like what you're doing but how much you love doing it. It can be about something you believe in and want to learn about. It could be part of what makes you tick.

3) Emotional Intelligence

If we want to be more effective at our job, we need to learn how to recognize our own emotions and manage them. This is called emotional intelligence (EQ for short). People with high IQs are often very good at thinking about and analyzing information. And many people with high IQs are also brilliant at understanding the emotions of others.

But if you want to perform well in life, whether in school, sports, or business, emotional intelligence is critical. How you feel affects how you perform.

4) Data beats narrative

If we're not careful, our minds can stop us from seeing the truth. And this is a problem because people often believe they see the world as it is when they're seeing only a representation of it. This is usually because of an obsession with a specific story or plot. What we think happened is influenced by our emotions and biases and can lead to faulty conclusions.

We think we see the world as it is when we're only seeing a representation of it because we're not very good at isolating our thinking processes from our thoughts. This allows us to leap to conclusions about the world and then explain those conclusions in an often false story.

We think what happened, happened because it did. We believe what we believe. We don't realize that we're doing that.

5) Wait for people to finish their thoughts before you start yours

People are great at coming up with ideas and are very good at explaining their ideas. And, though you want to be responsive to them and learn from them, it's better to wait before jumping in with your ideas. People know they should think before they speak, but they don't do it often. This is called self-talk.

You won't learn as much if you're too quick to interrupt others. And if you're not careful, you'll steer them toward the outcome you want instead of hearing their point of view.