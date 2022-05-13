Opinion: Four Lessons From the Book “Art of Clear Thinking.”

**This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion.

In this book, Rolf Dobelli provides insights into some of the most fundamental and complex aspects of decision-making. You'll also be provided with a variety of information about how to become mentally stronger, more creative, and happier. This book will provide you with an understanding of how to:

Stay in control when being confronted by uncertainty or controversy. Deal with the feeling of getting lost in life or not knowing what to do next (cognitive overload). Create your purpose in life that's aligned with your values. Learn to be a better decision-maker by becoming aware of your intuitive biases.

After reading this book, one thing that's become clear to me is that most people are not skilled decision-makers. Most people don't make well-thought-out decisions, or at the very least, they don't have a process in place that leads to better outcomes in their lives. If you'd like to become a better decision-maker, this is the book.

If you're an entrepreneur, then the advice in this book will be precious to you. It'll provide you with insights into how to come up with new ideas aligned with your values and help you stay motivated along the way. If that's not enough motivation for you, consider this statement: " Everyone is busy doing something, but no one knows what exactly they're doing. " By learning from this remarkable book, you'll be able to achieve more in your life by knowing what you should be doing.

I hope that the insights provided in this book will help you become better informed, more intelligent, and make better decisions.

Lesson 1: You don't see the world as it is, but only as you are

The first lesson I learned from this book was that perception is reality. This statement has two implications:

You interpret what happens to you in life (your perceptions) to make you feel good about yourself.

You don't see things for how they are but how your mind interprets them to be.

An old saying states, " the map is not the territory ". That means that reality doesn't match your perception of it. This is why two people can see the same thing and perceive it differently. For example, you may see a house divided into two halves, whereas someone else may see it as three quarters. The reality is that one opinion is correct, but there's a minimal chance that both interpretations are suitable because they're opposites.

For the most part, perception is reality. Whatever you see in your mind's eye is what you believe to be true. Since your interpretation of the world doesn't accurately reflect reality, it's difficult to make accurate decisions and form beliefs aligned with reality. This is important because if we do not see things for how they are, we can't form rational thoughts and ideas that align with the world around us.

Lesson 2: Our minds are trapped in a narrow mental box

It may be a difficult concept for you to understand, but there are many ways that our minds can trick us. One of the most common consequences of this is cognitive overload.

Your mind doesn't have unlimited processing power to deal with life's complex problems. So when something occurs that's out of your control, it can fill you up with anxiety and stress.

If you go through life thinking that it should be harder, your brain will try to make things harder. If you constantly expect the world to be this way, then your brain will use all of its available resources to deal with the situation. It'll allocate more resources to this problem and turn down those that aren't important.

People who have anxiety aren't able to think clearly. Anxiety is a combination of fear and uncertainty. We're afraid of the world not being alright while also experiencing a delay in life. The solution is to accept that you can't control the world around you and that there are things beyond your control.

Another way our minds try to simplify the world is by creating an illusion of clarity about what's going on in life. This doesn't help us decide on how we want to act but limits us from making irrational decisions by creating a false view of reality.

Our brains are fascinating creatures. They create certainty and clarity to help us make decisions aligned with our values. There's nothing wrong with this, but it only works when we have complete control over the situations we encounter. The problem is that this strategy works against us in times of high uncertainty.

Vague awareness creates cognitive errors because our limited mind will simplify the details of a situation by creating a biased opinion about what's going on around us. If you're not careful, this could lead to bad decision-making and toxic beliefs that affect your relationships.

Lesson 3: The prosperity paradox

The prosperity paradox states that the more money you have, the less you'll be able to enjoy it. There's a reason why rich people die unhappily. They end up spending their entire life chasing happiness, failing to realize that all of the money in the world can't provide it.

The most important lesson that this book has taught me is that it's not how much money you have in the bank that matters. All that matters is whether or not you can live your life the way you want to. All of the money in the world means nothing if it's spent on anything other than yourself.

Lesson 4: How to build a life that expresses your inner value

Managing your mental state is the most important thing you can do to make a life that aligns with your values.

You need to ask yourself the important question: "What will my life look like if I do this? "

Your life should be guided by personal freedom and authenticity, not money.

This lesson has been quite a journey for me. I discovered a better way of living by reading this book. It's certainly worth reading for people who want to live an extraordinary life.

