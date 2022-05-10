Opinion: 7 Lessons From The Richest Man In Babylon

**This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion.

Photo by Reynaldo on pexel

The Richest Man in Babylon is a fictional novel written by George Clason. It takes place in ancient Mesopotamia during the period of the Old Babylonian Empire. The protagonist, a poor man named Arkad, who has toiled for years and still labours as a bricklayer during his lunchtime breaks, aches for a better future for his family. The author's lessons are about money and how it works so that anyone can become wealthy with enough diligence and good business sense.

The book is divided into several chapters. All the chapters contain sayings and stories, which are used to educate the reader on how to live a wealthy life. The author presents universal truths about wealth creation and management that lead to better wealth management.

1. BELIEF, AND YOU WILL REAP

The author talked about the importance of believing in yourself. The author says that by believing in yourself, you can achieve anything you desire, regardless of your circumstances and location. He says that even the most disadvantaged people can become wealthy if they apply the right ingredients of hard work and good business sense. Without hard work, one can only dream of attaining the wealth one desire.

2. WORK HARD AND KEEP ORGANIZED

The author says how important it is to keep your room in order and clean things up regularly. The author maintains that a well-kept house indicates that its owner is organized and disciplined. He also says that a man who keeps his home in order will also keep his affairs in order.

3. SACRIFICE

In this book, the author talks about the importance of sacrifice. The author suggests that it is not about how much one sacrifice for others; it is about how much one sacrifice for himself. He says that if you want success in life, you must want to succeed more than others want for you to succeed.

4. BUY AND SELL

The author talks about the importance of planning and how it leads to success. The author says that if you want to achieve financial success, you must never be satisfied with what you already have. He says that a well-planned man will always come up with a new investment plan for his money, and he will always come up with an opportunity to use them.

5. COUNT YOUR MONEY

The author talks about the importance of financial planning. The author says that only those who know how much money they have will be able to plan for their financial future. He also says that counting your money regularly is one way of ensuring that you don't keep more money than you can use. This practice enables you to see your progress and makes you aware of any opportunity to generate more cash or investment ideas.

6. USE THINGS FOR WHAT THEY ARE

The author talks about the importance of knowing your assets. He says that you will always have a clear path to financial wealth if you know what you have and what your money should be used for. He also says that if you have money, you must use it as an investment to build up your wealth in advance.

7. HAPPINESS IS REAL PROSPERITY

The author says talks about the importance of happiness as the critical step toward wealth. The author says that though you have to work hard to succeed in life, you will never succeed if you don't take it seriously, but it doesn't mean forgetting your happiness. While money is essential, he also says that nothing is more important than happiness.