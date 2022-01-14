Roman-Era Wooden Figure Discovered Near London

zee

An ancient Roman wooden figure has been discovered during the building of the HS2 high-speed rail line around 50 kilometers west of London. The figure, which is 67 cm high and 18 cm wide, is exceptionally unusual and was found during work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Di55u_0dlm97Ub00
The figure, found in a field near Twyford. Photographed Source: HS2

Organic materials often have a lower life expectancy. The estimated age of over 2,000 years may be determined from the carving technique, the figure's tunic-like clothes, and other artifacts found with it.

The item was discovered in a wet ditch in a field, where it had most likely been for a long period of time under low-oxygen circumstances. According to the expert, this has helped explain why the figure has been maintained in such good condition. The excavation in Twyford, Buckinghamshire, has also yielded potsherds that date back to 43 and 70 AD.

Historic England's Jim Williams said, "This is a stunning find that confronts us with our past." It's possible that wood, plant, or animal-based artworks and sculptures were made at this period because of this discovery.

The researchers assume that the wooden figure was intentionally placed in the ditch as a religious offering, similar to a lifelike wooden limb found in the bottom of a Roman well in Raunds, Northamptonshire, in 2019.

This high-speed rail route, which will link London with the economically disadvantaged north of England, has had a history of amazing discoveries. There were also pre-Norman church ruins, Roman coins, and stone tools dating back thousands of years discovered along the route.

Reference:

https://mediacentre.hs2.org.uk/news/rare-roman-wooden-figure-uncovered-by-hs2-archaeologists-in-buckinghamshire

https://www.theguardian.com/science/2022/jan/13/exquisite-roman-figure-found-on-hs2-dig-in-buckinghamshire

