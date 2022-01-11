UN Launches Largest Ever Aid for a Single Country

zee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25YB5d_0dikryDd00
Photo by Joel Heard on Unsplash

This year, the United Nations is expected to spend at least 4.5 billion euros on aid to Afghanistan and the neighboring countries that are home to refugees. At its Tuesday financial requirements presentation, the United Nations in Geneva reported as such. OCHA said on Tuesday in Geneva that it is the greatest humanitarian appeal for donations ever made out by the United Nations for a single country. According to UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths, a "major humanitarian disaster" is brewing.

4.4 billion dollars (3.9 billion euros) are required by the United Nations to provide humanitarian relief in Afghanistan on an ongoing basis. An estimated 22 million people might benefit from this. It's about providing food assistance, health care, temporary housing, assistance to farmers, and access to clean water and schools. Additional help is needed for 5.7 million Afghans and their hosts in neighboring countries. Iran and Pakistan are two examples of these countries. This will cost $623 million to complete (550 million euros).

According to Martin Griffiths, the allocated funds would be used to speed up efforts to combat hunger and illness, as well as to build evacuation centers and improve sanitation. The country will have "no future" if it does not receive aid.

Afghanistan's economy has been in ruins since the Taliban took control in the middle of August, with both inflation and unemployment increasing rapidly.

The UN Security Council unanimously determined in December of last year that humanitarian supplies should be provided to Afghanistan. Aid, on the other hand, should not fall into the hands of the Taliban directly.

Reference:

https://news.un.org/en/story/2022/01/1109492

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-59518628

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

follow for more content

Noblesville, IN
321 followers

More from zee

Roman-Era Wooden Figure Discovered Near London

An ancient Roman wooden figure has been discovered during the building of the HS2 high-speed rail line around 50 kilometers west of London. The figure, which is 67 cm high and 18 cm wide, is exceptionally unusual and was found during work.

Read full story

Supreme Court Blocks Biden's Vaccinations Policy For Large Companies

Washington: According to US President Joe Biden's administration, the Supreme Court of the United States has temporarily stopped a vaccine or test mandate for bigger firms. The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the law, which would affect more than 80 million workers and was not enacted by parliament but rather via administrative procedures, likely exceeds the authority's jurisdiction.

Read full story
1 comments

Can Two People Have a Same Dream?

Have you ever experienced a dream in which you were exactly like the other person you were dreaming with? Every single item was the same? Is it a coincidence or is it possible for two people to have the exact same dream at the same time? This issue is addressed by the phenomena of shared dreaming.

Read full story
6 comments

Self-Love Is First Step To Heal

Self-love is hard to come by because it requires a lot of introspection and a lot of time. But the rewards are great - this love will give you strength and hope. Self-love is a you-job, not someone else's job.

Read full story
1 comments

Silver Coins and an Impression of Jesus Were Found off the Coast of Israel

More than a hundred silver coins have been found in the wreckage of two ships off the Israeli coast Caesarea. The Israel Antiquities Authority on 22 December 2021, reported that the discovery of figures and a gold ring bearing the image of the "Good Shepherd," a well-known icon of Jesus in the Christian religion.

Read full story
198 comments

Swiss Army Banned WhatsApp Usage

The Swiss military will no longer be able to use WhatsApp! According to the report, the Swiss army staff issued an email in December to all of its soldiers. From now on, only the Threemamessaging service is allowed.

Read full story
1 comments

The Advantages of Practicing Gratitude for Stress Relief

Practicing gratitude is an easy yet powerful technique to reduce stress, improve mood, and healthier mental state. The practice of gratitude is believed to have many benefits for physical and mental health. It can help us feel more positive, be more satisfied with life, sleep better, and experience less anxiety or envy. Gratitude can also improve our self-esteem because it forces us to value what we have compared to what others may not have. Practicing gratitude can also lead to more extraordinary generosity, which benefits the giver and the receiver.

Read full story

Scandals with British Intelligence

Britain has a long history of intelligence, aiming to preserve its interests in the world. It can be challenging to understand the full extent of their work since it is an area of national security. However, there are some notable scandals in British intelligence history. There have been many cases where their intelligence gathering has backfired, even when they are looking for our protection.

Read full story

Watch the Dazzling of Geminid Meteor Shower Tonight

The Geminids meteor shower is one of the most spectacular annual celestial events, and it’s coming up soon! The shower peaks on December 13-14 until 17, so mark your calendars and get ready for some stunning viewing.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy