UN Launches Largest Ever Aid for a Single Country

This year, the United Nations is expected to spend at least 4.5 billion euros on aid to Afghanistan and the neighboring countries that are home to refugees. At its Tuesday financial requirements presentation, the United Nations in Geneva reported as such. OCHA said on Tuesday in Geneva that it is the greatest humanitarian appeal for donations ever made out by the United Nations for a single country. According to UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths, a "major humanitarian disaster" is brewing.

4.4 billion dollars (3.9 billion euros) are required by the United Nations to provide humanitarian relief in Afghanistan on an ongoing basis. An estimated 22 million people might benefit from this. It's about providing food assistance, health care, temporary housing, assistance to farmers, and access to clean water and schools. Additional help is needed for 5.7 million Afghans and their hosts in neighboring countries. Iran and Pakistan are two examples of these countries. This will cost $623 million to complete (550 million euros).



According to Martin Griffiths, the allocated funds would be used to speed up efforts to combat hunger and illness, as well as to build evacuation centers and improve sanitation. The country will have "no future" if it does not receive aid.



Afghanistan's economy has been in ruins since the Taliban took control in the middle of August, with both inflation and unemployment increasing rapidly.



The UN Security Council unanimously determined in December of last year that humanitarian supplies should be provided to Afghanistan. Aid, on the other hand, should not fall into the hands of the Taliban directly.

