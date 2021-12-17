Watch the Dazzling of Geminid Meteor Shower Tonight

The Geminids meteor shower is one of the most spectacular annual celestial events, and it’s coming up soon! The shower peaks on December 13-14 until 17, so mark your calendars and get ready for some stunning viewing.

In addition to watching the shower in person, you can also check out NASA’s live meteor camera. This camera provides a real-time view of the night sky over North America, and it’s a great way to see how the shower is progressing.

The Geminids meteor shower occurs every December when Earth passes through a stream of debris left behind by an asteroid called 3200 Phaethon. This year, the moon will be in a waning gibbous phase during the shower, so its light will not drown out all but the very brightest meteors.

The Geminids meteor shower is named after Gemini because many of the meteors appear to originate from a point in that constellation called “the radiant”. That radiant lies just inside Gemini’s border with Cancer and is the direction from which the meteoroids are approaching Earth.

Two additional showers also radiate away from that part of the heaven: The eta Aquariids (radiating away from nearby Aquarius) in May and the Orionids (radiating away from nearby Orion) in October. Those showers are caused by other streams of particles coming off Jupiter, but they don’t produce anywhere near as many meteors as the Geminids.

The Geminids meteor shower is unique in that its meteors travel through our atmosphere at about half the speed of light. They generate a good deal more heat than most other meteors, and they emit very bright light while doing so.