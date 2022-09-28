6 simple ways to spot and use irony in your literature.

One of the most quotable forms of language, irony, is incredibly useful for developing character and adding depth to novels.

An illustration of a young woman in a yellow shirt writing on a notepad. The author created a design on Canva.

Many people think that irony is simply catching someone with their pants down or telling the boss that she needs to gain weight, but what about when does it not describe a situation but rather a stand-off?

Ironic writing can bring many layers of meaning to your understanding of a particular piece. But how can you spot it? When is irony appropriate, and when is it unwelcome in literature? Let’s discover more!

Irony explained.

An ironic statement presents a seemingly contradictory reality. For example, someone might say, “I’m not pregnant,” when they are. This is an example of a false irony; the reality is false, but the statement presents it as if it is true.

Other examples of irony include situations where someone says something true but exaggeratedly or ironically. For example, someone might call themselves “university material” when they barely passed high school. This is an example of exaggeration and irony; the reality may be accurate, but the speaker presents it as if it is not.

The original intent of a statement changed by the ironic context in which it is presented is yet another type of irony. For example, a person might say “wow, you’re stunning” to their best friend even though they don’t think she’s that pretty.

This is called convergent irony; the two realities are quite different, but because they are presented together in the same sentence, they become synonymous.

One of the most common ways to create humor in literature is by using irony. Irony is a type of humor that involves a reversal of expectations. For example, in the poem “The Raven” by Edgar Allan Poe, the bird says, “Nevermore.” This refers to the fact that the bird will never see the protagonist again, which is ironic because it was a caring pet who perched on the protagonist’s shoulder and related poems.

Irony can also be used in dialogue. For example, in the movie “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement,” when Mia (Rachel Weisz) says to her mom, Elena (Lena Olin), “I’m not marrying him for love… I’m marrying him for duty,” she is using irony because she knows her mother won’t believe her and will think she’s marrying Brian simply for love.

Irony can also be found when characters know something the reader does not.

For example, in John Green’s novel “The Fault In Our Stars,”

Hazel Grace Lancaster knows she has terminal cancer and is grieving for her lost loved ones. Augustus Waters also knows this but chooses to continue dating her, knowing he will die one day.

Both characters know that these situations cannot be long-lasting for their relationship but continue to love each other.

The Major types of irony.

Irony is a type of literary device that can be used to convey a different meaning than what was initially intended. There are three main types of irony: verbal, dramatic, and situational.

Verbal irony occurs when something is said one way but meant to be understood in another. For example, in the phrase “I am not sure,” the speaker indicates that they are not sure about something, but they are telling the truth.

Dramatic irony transpires when characters or events act in a way that is opposite of what was expected. For example, in Shakespeare’s play Macbeth, Malcolm appears to be a good guy who wants to improve Scotland’s relationship with England. Still, he plans to murder Macbeth to take over the throne. This kind of irony is often used in plays to create suspense.

A blonde lady in a grey upper looks sideways while working and contemplating. A design on Canva edited by the author.

Situational irony ensues when the situation itself is ironic. For example, suppose you are waiting in line at a store, and someone ahead of you leaves their cart full of items on the floor. What would have been an irritation becomes humorous because it’s unexpected and contrary to standard store protocol.

Comic irony happens when the situation itself is ironic, but it’s taken humorously. For example, consider something like this: A woman enters her house and sees an intruder sitting on her sofa. She opened up an umbrella in one hand and raised a gun in the other. Her children get frightened and hide under the bed.

“Why don’t you put down your gun?” asks the intruder.

“I’m just pointing it at you to scare you,” she says.

Comic irony creates laughs by highlighting funny situations where people are ironically not laughing, implying that these people are idiots or do not know what is happening. It also stimulates smiles which often elicit laughs because of its unexpected humor.

Irony and sarcasm are differentiated.

There is a lot of confusion between irony and sarcasm, so it’s essential to understand the difference.

An irony is a form of humor that involves using words in a way that is not their ordinary meaning. For example, saying “That’s ironic” means you find the situation funny because of the contrast between what you said and the reality of the situation.

On the other hand, sarcasm involves using humor to attack or negate someone else. For example, saying “That’s ironic” means you find the situation funny because you think the person who said it was ironic.

6 tips to effectively put irony in stories.

1. Use ambiguous language to create tension and suspense.

Ever had someone called your work ambiguous? It indicates that you are being vague or imprecise.

It’s strange how ambiguity works. People occasionally do it on purpose.

Sometimes they are unaware that they are doing it. People occasionally prefer some uncertainty since it makes things feel like puzzles. They may find it irritating at other times and urge you to “come out with it.”

Let’s now look at ambiguity’s use in one of our favorite books as a literary device. Ambiguity is almost always used in literature to make the reader think about a critical concept.

O Rose thou art sick / The invisible worm / That flies in the night / in the howling storm / Has found out thy bed / Of crimson joy / And his dark secret love / Does thy life destroy.

- “The Sick Rose,” William Blake

Is the poet talking about the flower in the poem? What do “rose,” “sick,” “worm,” and “bed of red ecstasy” mean? Blake leaves this poem up to a richness of various perspectives. Or is the loss of a loved one the subject? How come “Rose” was capitalized?

2. Use paradoxical statements to confound your readers.

Paradoxical statements force readers to question their assumptions about reality since they can hear two different messages from the same statement.

Fun fact: The term paradox is derived from the Greek words pará, which means “against” or “opposed to,” and doxa, which means “opinion” or “to conceive.”

Following is an example of the use of the paradoxical statement in George Orwell’s work, Animal Farm:

“All animals are created equal, but some are more equal than others.”

Here, Orwell utilizes contradiction to argue a point about Stalinism and the Soviet Union from a political standpoint.

3. Make readers question why something happens when it would be considered a good thing.

An example could be getting caught in an avalanche or running over by a truck!

This “what the heck are you thinking?” attitude creates more suspense and tension for the reader, who will want to know where things are going. Irreverent use of speech tags also helps create tension and suspense.

4. Increase your level of emotion for maximum effect.

Deep emotions are more vivid than superficial ones in fiction writing, just like in actual situations.

Unrestrained joy has a more significant impact than temporary bliss. Greater intensity than slight disappointment is aching anguish.

When your main character feels strongly and passionately, readers are more likely to identify with them.

Fiction writers should aim to develop situations where their characters experience a broad spectrum of powerful emotions.

A beautiful young lady in an orange and white stripe shirt is drinking tea and writing while contemplating. The author edited a design on Ca

5. Incorporate everyday household items into human relationships.

Twist them around: jobs to do, chores to do, relationships to have, love affairs to keep your story running smoothly, paying bills, or dealing with other realities.

Setting up certain chores or relationships with explicit details creates the conflict needed to get into what’s going on in your story setting.

6. Desensitize the reader just enough so he will accept these situations and then make them the central issue of your story.

Have characters confront and resist realistic implicit expectations as they navigate changing times while striving toward their goals, even though they may find aspects of their lives objectionable at first sight.

(For example, a woman who has been taught that she must obey because she’s a “good Christian woman” throughout her life cannot see it until she returns from years spent living abroad.)