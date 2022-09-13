The 9 best brand kit examples and how they can inspire your design team.

These are the 9 best brand kit examples, and they make perfect sense for not just the designers but also their teams.

While ongoing marketing efforts are essential for any business that needs to ensure its merits are well-known via social media and word-of-mouth, it’s never too early to start considering your design kits.

Keep these 9 brand kit examples in mind, as they could impact how you plan your content strategy and product launch!

Yelp gets savvy with its aesthetic.

One of the most incredible things about Yelp is its willingness to be creative with its branding. For example, they’ve gone with a clever aesthetic that incorporates fonts and typography into their branding.

In addition, Yelp has developed a bit of a trend for incorporating interactivity into its branding. For instance, you can flip through different pages of restaurants by using the arrow keys on your keyboard, allowing you to see different aspects of the restaurant, such as ratings and photos.

These design elements work together to make Yelp one of the most visual and user-friendly brands. They’ve taken all the traditional branding elements and turned them into something unique and exciting.

This creativity shows throughout their entire brand, from how they design their website to their advertising campaigns, that it’s no wonder Yelp is one of the most popular brand kit examples out there.

Hulu demonstrates its brand identity.

Hulu’s brand personality is showcased with its best brand kit examples.

Hulu is among the most popular streaming providers worldwide, and they have a recognized brand personality. Their best brand kit examples reflect this personality by showcasing elements like continuity, simplicity, and bold color choices.

Always keep creativity in mind when designing a brand. Your design should be consistent across all mediums, from the web to apps to communication materials. Hulu uses style guides for all its channels, which helps maintain a uniform look and feel.

Simplicity is another critical factor to consider when creating a brand. The goal should be to make everything easy for the user, from sign-ups to watching content. Hulu mastered this concept by designing its entire website using only one logo and font.

Bold color choices are a vital part of Hulu’s brand personality. They use intense colors to stand out from other streaming services and create an engaged audience. One example is their red logo, one of the world’s most recognizable brands.

Bolt employs apparent strategies.

Bolt is a famous brand kit that uses straightforward tactics to grab your attention. Their kits are simple, focusing on typography and design. They use monochromatic colors to create a minimalist aesthetic, which makes the brand easy to digest.

Unlike many other brands, the Bolt doesn’t stick to one centralized design style. Instead, they embrace improvisation and experimentation, which allows them to explore different design ideas and keep their brand fresh. In addition, this allows them to be more responsive to the changing needs of the industry.

One of the most extraordinary things about Bolt is its focus on collaboration. They encourage users to share their designs with others to get feedback and improve their work, which helps to ensure that the final products are of top-notch quality.

Grubhub intrigues with its engaging visuals.

What’s more alluring than a delicious meal? How about one that’s delivered to your doorstep?

Grubhub, a leading online food delivery service, is doing just that with its brand kit visuals.

It uses interactive visuals to capture the viewer’s attention from their home page to individual branding pieces.

Grubhub has an easy-to-follow color palette and modern fonts that give its kit a sleek look.

The company also uses typography to emphasize certain words or phrases.

The “You’re In” phrase is Bold with a different color than the rest of the text on the page. This visual cue helps the viewer know where they are about the rest of the content on the page.

GrubHub also presents several lifestyle pieces with graphical elements linking the brand to different products or activities.

For example, many female-oriented images feature women doing recreation outside in a natural setting.

Even when there aren’t any apparent textual links between items, GrubHub Spanish food delivery web pages are not cluttered with small illustrations, photographs, and graphics (even those used for the brand elements).

These “interactive” visuals reach through all sections of the company’s website and deliver an overall positive branding experience for visitors to see and buy.

Interestingly, many of the merchandise images feature women eating as a part of their pleasure activities, such as dine-in establishments and food trucks.

These typically suggest innovative organic features associated with each item.

Additionally, take-out container graphics are typically clear, allowing food items to live with one another while highlighting that they are “delivered.”

Impossible Foods denotes its influence.

Impossible Food is a startup that has created some of the most life-changing food products on the market. Their burger is a perfect example of what can be done with modern food production technologies.

The Impossible Burger is made from plant-based ingredients, including wheat, soy, and potato protein, meaning that it has all the same qualities as a traditional beef burger but without the environmental impact and cruelty involved in producing them.

The brand conveys its impact by creating stylish brand kits.

These kits show how even small businesses and individual designers can create stylish, impactful products using modern food production techniques.

They provide insights into how different design elements can convey emotional responses and show how to create visually compelling designs that are healthy for both people and the environment. It is a fantastic resource for anyone looking to start or improve their food design skills.

Shopify never passes up a marketing opportunity.

One of the best things about Shopify is its ability to adapt quickly to changing market conditions. That is evident in their brand kit examples, which are constantly evolving and improving.

Shopify’s brand kit examples provide valuable insights for designers and marketers. They can help to improve your design team’s understanding of how branding works and how it can be used to drive traffic to your website.

These examples also help you to understand better how different types of customers interact with your brand. This knowledge can help you to create a more personal brand that resonates with your target audience.

Overall, Shopify’s brand kit examples are an excellent resource for designers and marketers. They provide valuable insights that can help your business succeed.

Netflix highlights its logo variations.

Netflix is a leading provider of streaming television content. It has many different logos used to promote its products and services. One of the most common logos is the Netflix icon used on everything from website banners to marketing materials.

This logo has a few variations that showcase different aspects of the company. For example, the core elements of the Netflix logo are highlighted in different colors in the brand kit examples below to help inspire your design team when creating new designs for your brand.

Each variation also features a slightly different typeface and layout, allowing even more flexibility when creating designs for your company’s various products and services. Using these brand kit examples, you can create a consistent design style that will look great on any platform.

Love to Ride represents itself as a fun company.

Love to Ride is a fun company that loves to ride. They create beautiful brand kits to inspire your design team and help them create exciting vibrant designs.

One of their best-selling brand kits is the Boomerang Brand Kit. This kit is perfect for creating designs that represent yourself as a fun and exciting company. It includes everything you need to create a brand logo, website, and social media profile. The kit also includes sample text articles and images used in your designs.

Love to Ride also has a wide range of other brand kits perfect for different types of businesses. If you are looking for a professional branding kit, check out their Logo & Branding Kit. This kit includes everything you need to create a professional logo and branding strategy for your business.

To create an exciting, vibrant brand for your business, look at Love to Ride’s range of brand kits. They have something for everyone!

Your Brand Kit is Never Really Finished.

You can continue to add new elements and refinements as needed, which will help you create a more cohesive and unified look for your brand.

Some common additions to a brand kit are stickers, decals, and t-shirts. All these pieces can help create an interactive experience for customers and make them feel like they’re a part of your brand. Stickers can be put on items such as menus, posters, or even bagel boxes. They can also be used for social media profiles and website header graphics.