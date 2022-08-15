5 things you can outsource as a blogger.

You may be feeling overwhelmed by the numerous responsibilities in front of you if you’ve just started a blog: There’s content creation, keyword research, guest blogging, web design, link building, email marketing, affiliate marketing — and that’s just the beginning.

It’s difficult to decide what tasks are most important, let alone where to start, especially if you’re working on your blog and your full-time job.

Let’s assume that in addition to your 40 hours a week at your full-time job, you also want to spend 20 hours a week working on your blog.

How much can you get done within 20 hours?

500 words usually require 1–2 hours to write.

So, here are five things that you may want to outsource so you can focus on your business!

1. Content Writing

Here’s a major issue. While I don’t outsource each blog post, I can’t write them all myself.

For example, if I need to write a 5,000-word article, I have two options:

Option A : Spend 5–10 hours creating it.

: Spend 5–10 hours creating it. Option B: Spend one-hour editing and posting a ghostwritten article.

Option B is still used for keyword research and content planning, but I don’t have to write the entire post. I must first access the completed Google Doc, edit it myself, convert it to WordPress, and publish it.

How can you do it?

Hire a skillful and focused writer who can provide consistent volume for your initial drafts. You can use Fiverr, Upwork, or Pro Blogger to hire such a writer. Always interview the writers and fix terms before assigning over your projects.

After that, use the Mammoth Docx Converter to convert your Word documents into WordPress.

Ensure to include the following while posting a job opportunity:

About you

Details of your site and niche

Number of articles and words you expect every week

Always ask applicants to share their preferable rates and a few writing samples.

You can also look at the other job postings for more ideas on what you must include in your job post.

Narrow down your hunt based on applications and samples.

Look through the applications of writers with experience in your field, similar writing styles, and who fit your budget.

Send each of your top three to four candidates an outline so they may each create a draft article for you once you’ve selected your top two or three.

Hire a writer who provides the highest-quality work and delivers the content on time.

Speed is vital. Therefore, it’s a warning sign if the writer takes longer than anticipated to complete your first draft.

Once you’ve decided on the final applicant, get in touch with them via email or Zoom video conference. Meet them to discuss your general plans, goals, and payment options.

2. Link Building

Now that we’ve discussed content and how to increase the number of words on your blog, you’ll need to take off-page SEO efforts to the next level.

The major goals of outsourcing are more material and more connections to that material. It would be best to undertake link building to increase your Domain Authority (DA).

Backlinks are similar to money on the internet: they’re a vote of confidence in Google’s eyes and up your blog’s content rank.

If you’re creating a blog, your DA is 0 a, and ranking for anything is tough. You may write as much as you’d like, but without links, you won’t rank. As a result, you won’t receive any visitors, and therefore no money.

According to some SEO experts, the highest sorts of links you can get are “passive links,” or links you don’t have to work for: someone appreciates your work and includes a link.

It’s easier to attract people if you build it, and they will come.

The Holy Grail of Link Building: This is the ultimate goal, and you may achieve it by producing high-quality content and including unusual features such as infographics, films, statistics, and case studies.

Karolina Grabowska/Pexels

Passive links, on the other hand, are a ridiculous urban legend. You could go unnoticed by others. Getting more passive connections is easier than ever before. It’s a vicious cycle that you need to break.

To accomplish that, you must create your links.

You can grow your Ahrefs Domain Rating from 0 to 80, acquire over 70,000 backlinks, and increase your traffic from 0 to 500k monthly visitors after the launch.

How can you do it?

The first step is to employ an assistant.

You can post a job description for “Outreach Specialist” on the abovementioned platforms.

Your employee must have excellent relationship-building abilities and a sharp eye for content editing.

Their primary aims are to assist you in managing your guest posting system so that you may acquire more guest articles (and links) with less of your direct engagement.

You can expand your link building through guest postings and blog partnerships with just one well-trained assistant.

A strong rapport with your assistant is of utmost importance, and you may not want to miss out. You also have to conduct regular meetings to keep your motives aligned.

To begin, set up a shared Gmail that you and your assistant can manage simultaneously.

Then, provide your assistant with the websites similar to your niche you want to guest post on.

Next, create a template for an email outreach that your assistant could use to pitch guest posts. Following this list’s collection of email addresses, they will send emails on your behalf.

After receiving a response from a website, your assistant can submit guest post ideas to that website for approval (you’ll have to educate your assistant on this).

When a topic for a guest post is accepted, your assistant emails the topic title, editing standards, and any further remarks to your guest post authors (more on this next).

A guest article usually takes 1–2 weeks to compose. Your assistant may finish it, thoughtfully include your links into the text, and then give it to you for final approval.

If you think it’s good, approve it and submit the guest post. Take a little time around this point to make any necessary final revisions to the guest post and ensure that it adheres to your writing style.

3. Guest Post Writing

How do you increase the number of guest posts?

Don’t try to write them all yourself.

As previously said, who will produce the guest posts if you employ a blog writer and a marketer for outreach?

Hopefully, it will not be you!

It’s the same hiring process as before, but you’ll need to hire a ghostwriter for your guest posts to work. It’s the same process as finding a content writer for your blog. Only they’ll solely be working on your guest postings.

Look for ghostwriters who specialize in your chosen field. A marketing ghostwriter may have a lot of expertise in formatting marketing blog entries, but perhaps not so much with financial articles.

Their nescience will be apparent if they don’t have any niche expertise but must tackle complicated niche subjects.

4. Graphic Design

The essential hires to increase your traffic have been covered. There are, however, other vital elements of your blog that you may outsource.

Don’t undervalue the power of effective graphic design. It may boost your conversion rates, user experience, and brand reputation. I created everything myself when I started my blog because it was a simple WordPress theme with no customization options. While this worked for a time, it looked amateurish.

Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels.

You pay a flat monthly fee; they can simultaneously work on three graphic design tasks. They develop everything from blog post pictures to infographics, eBooks, product photos, and more. For example, please look at the before and after of the blog post featured images.

There are significant distinctions in the appearance and feel of your website with CSS. With CSS, you may completely redesign the look and feel of your website. You’ll find a PSD file in Photoshop for each blog post’s image. Adobe Stock is an excellent place to go for high-resolution stock images.

You can look at some infographics examples in the best web hosting article to have some inspiration.

5. Web Development

Although your blog will be successful soon, don’t make any newbie mistakes. Let’s say starting a blog on Squarespace.

You need to realize the importance of having a developer in your corner. He can assist you:

Transfer your web hosting.

Build a custom WordPress theme.

Update your WordPress core files and plugins.

View monthly performance reports.

With technical issues and design tweaks.

Consider hiring a developer if you’re having trouble with WordPress or are clueless about handling issues with your DNS records or hosting.

How can you hire a developer?

This stage won’t be necessary, and you shouldn’t employ a developer unless you want a personalized website with continuous upkeep.

You can handle anything yourself when you first begin. To begin creating everything yourself, pick a basic WordPress theme like Kadence with Kadence Blocks.

You may stop worrying about technological challenges and concentrate on expanding your business if you have a professional web designer and web developer on your side.